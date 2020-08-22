SI.com
Westbrook Out, Donovan Finishes Third in Coach of the Year Voting

Erik Gee

As of 1 pm this afternoon, Russell Westbrook is listed as out for game three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Westbrook has been dealing with a strained right quad and has missed the first two games of this series. 

Without Westbrook, the Rockets have mounted a 2-0 lead, and until the Thunder can figure out a way to play their brand of basketball, Mike D'Antoni does not need to entertain the thought of playing the former MVP. 

Bubble Wearing On Thunder?

One question that should be asked of every team playing in Orlando is how much the bubble is starting to wear on players and coaches. We are two and a half months into the NBA's grand experiment, and so far, so good. 

The association is still batting a thousand, reporting that out of 341 players tested for COVID-19 this week, none were positive.  As Steven Adams says, "Let's be clear, mate."..."This is not Syria mate."..."We're living in a bloody resort."

Still, those resorts can get lonely, and, having been away from friends, family, Instagram models, and your freedom for that long, it can start to wear you down. Jim Murry of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, wondered this week if NBA and NHL teams who knew they had no shot at winning a championship would decide to pack it so they could get home. 

It's not a crazy thought. While your spouse might be driving you nuts after five and half months of unexpected living and working together, I'm betting if you had to leave them for ten weeks; eventually, you'd miss them. 

Professional athletes are no different; you couldn't blame Chris Paul or Dennis Schroder for wanting to be with their kids. This Doesn't mean they are quitting on the team; they're merely human. 

The good news for Thunder fans is while Schroder and Paul are family men, most of this team is young and seems to be enjoying their stay on the Disney campus. Let's just hope after Monday, that stay is extended. 

Donovan Finishes Third

Billy Donovan finished third in Coach of the Year Voting. Donovan had four first-place votes and a total of 134 points.  Nick Nurse of Toronto came in first, with Mike Budenholszer finishing second. 

Earlier this month, Donovan and Budenholzer were selected co-Coaches of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.  

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

