Russell Westbrook Will Make Nuggets Debut Against Thunder in Season Opener
It may be five years since Russell Westbrook last suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but anytime the 35-year-old faces off against his former team, the memories of a different era come flooding back.
Since being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019, Westbrook has found his way through the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. He hasn't regained the MVP status that he had in Oklahoma City, but he's still been a valuable contributor on each of those teams.
Now, Westbrook will be playing in a Denver Nuggets jersey. He signed with the "Mile High City" on a two-year, $6.8 million deal that includes a player option on the back half. He's expected to continue to contribute as a backup point guard on the bench, this time behind Jamal Murray.
For his first matchup with the new franchise, the veteran gets a date with his former Thunder in his season opener on Oct. 24. It's the battle of the top two seeds in the Western Conference from last season, while also the No. 1 and No. 2 MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
It'll be an interesting test for both teams, who underwent significant changes over the offseason. Denver obviously was able to sign Westbrook but lost a key piece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. On the other hand, Oklahoma City was able to add Alex Caruso via trade and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, only sacrificing Josh Giddey.
Both teams will undoubtedly be eyeing the top spot in the West once again, and it certainly won't be the last anticipated matchup between them. Now that Westbrook is a Nugget, the matchup is even more exciting for the Thunder.
There's plenty of history between Westbrook and Oklahoma City as-is, but there are still moments left for the pairing to share. Game one on the season calendar will be another entry, even if they'll still be on different sides of the court.
Things always circle back somehow.
