Ryan Dunn Could Be OKC Thunder’s Final Piece to the NBA’s Best Defense
The Thunder improved on an already unbelievable defense this week by adding Alex Caruso to the squad. Josh Giddey certainly had his positive traits and great moments in Oklahoma City, but Caruso is quite easily the better defender. The two-time All-Defensive Team selection joins Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren to form a terrifying defensive trio in the starting lineup.
The Thunder’s defense was already one of the NBA’s very best last season. Now, they’ll replace their weakest defender with one of the NBA’s best defenders. On paper, it’s a scary group. It will be hard for any opponent to score on this squad.
For the final piece of the puzzle, Oklahoma City can fill its last need by adding the best defender in the NBA Draft. Despite offensive weaknesses, Ryan Dunn would be the Thunder’s quest of having an overpowered defense complete.
The sophomore out of Virginia will likely be a late first round pick. Oklahoma City could move back from No. 12 and still find a way to land him. He is a special, special defender, and the type you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of offense for. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, OKC has enough offense to go around. It’s not going to be a problem. Dunn gives the team an elite defender, a promising transition player, and an athletic threat that could finish plays.
At 6-foot-8, he’s the perfect missing piece for Oklahoma City. He can guard taller wings and forwards, and eventually, Jalen Williams can move back down to the three. Dunn averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 27 minutes last season. He also added 1.3 steals. He’s a winning player that doesn’t need the ball in his hands and is the ultimate competitor.
Dunn would round out OKC's lineup perfectly, and the learning curve won't be too steep. All he has to do in the beginning is rebound and defend, which is what comes natural to him. Finding a way to land Dunn would be a great process for the Thunder and give them the scariest defense in the NBA.
