InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Sam Presti  "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is a thoughtful man. That's why when he was asked about his feelings on returning to play, he made sure that we understood there are more important things than basketball going on on in our county. 

"I mean, we're a basketball team, and"our job is to play basketball, and I think a lot of good"can come out of playing basketball, as long as it's in the right conditions and the right setting, and again, we've placed our trust in the NBA and the state officials in Florida." There's been so much work that's gone into that. I'm not privy to all of it, but I trust those people implicitly." 

What we do know about the league's plan to return is that players will get tested every day, if you test positive that will come with seven days of quarantine, only 1,600 people will be allowed on campus. Families can go into the bubble after the first round. 

"We'll have a chance to review everything when it's completed."... "We're certainly excited, but we also can't lose sight of the other issues that are taking place in the country just in general." 

If there was one overall theme from Presti's meeting with the media, it was not to lose sight of the current state of affairs in our country. "There are so many things that are taking place, and there's a lot the country has been through a lot the last few months."

 And I think we have to be sensitive to that, as well that this is a game, it's a sport, it's entertainment, and it's awesome that we can do this because I do think it's helpful."

 "But it's still a game, and these other issues -- what we've got to make sure of is that these other issues don't get ignored because there's something else to focus on.".."And that's why there's so much opportunity for teams to scale change and have sustainable change over time on these topics."

Presti is hoping we all have a conversation with ourselves about where we stand on race relations in America. He also wants us to know that fight never ends and that after the protest stop, then our real work begins. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Unfiltered

Here is the complete transcript of Sam Presti's press conference from Sunday

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We Haven't Done Enough"

Sam Presti opened Sunday's press conference discussing the current state of America. Here are a video and transcript from his opening statement.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort's Staus Still in Question

Sam Presti covered a multitude of topics with the Oklahoma City media on Sunday, we'll tell you what he says about Andre Roberson and Lou Dort's status.

Erik Gee

Trae Young and The Skinz League Providing High Caliber Entertainment

Chris Skinner Started the Skinz League five years ago and in that time he has attracted NBA talent to play in Oklahoma City during the offseason.

Erik Gee

Seven Days of Quarantine for Players Who Test Positive

Friday we learned more details of how the NBA plans to make life work inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Ready to Resume Season

As the Oklahoma City Thunder gets ready to resume the season we'll take you through the steps they must go through to get back on the court.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: "Thunder Should go for it, Instead of Rebuild"

Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated says the Thunder should use their current roster to pursue future success instead of trying to rebuild.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Can the Thunder's Rebuild Turn Into a Reload?

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder To Face the Denver Nuggets and Los Angles Clippers When Season Resumes

If the NBA's plan to resume the season is approved on Friday the Thunder will face the Nuggets twice and the Clippers once before starting the playoffs.

Erik Gee