Santa’s List: What OKC Players Want for Christmas

Santa is coming to Oklahoma City.

Not just Jalen Williams, but the actual gift giving big man from the North Pole. On the list are the players from the Thunder.

Here’s what’s on the OKC wishlist:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander— An All-Star Appearance

Voting is open, and his stat line is more than enough to earn him a nod. But if recent years have fought NBA fans a little extra help wouldn’t ever hurt. A recent clothing trend would also fill any void in his closet.

Lu Dort— 35% 3-point shooting

With the style of play OKC uses and the other players on the team, Dort doesn’t have to be nuclear from beyond the arc, but a consistent 35% would be a good enough mark to meet.

Josh Giddey — An Efficient Jumper

A nice imagination can help picture the elite level of play Giddey can reach with an improved jump shot. The Thunder staff have placed an emphasis on helping him along. Tickets to an OU sporting event would be a nice fall back.

Jalen Williams— First Team All-Rookie

There’s tons of talent among rookies this year, but Williams hasn’t been a slouch either. He was the rookie of the month in November and continues to improve.

Isaiah Joe — Consistency

Isaiah Joe’s NBA career hasn’t been smooth by any stretch. He’s begun to carve out a new role with the Thunder as a sharpshooter. He’s earning more minutes and becoming one of the more consistent 3-point shooters in the team.

