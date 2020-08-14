Schedule Set for Thunder/Rockets

The Thunder's first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets it set. Things tip-off Tuesday at 5:30 pm, the rest of the schedule is as follows. (All times central)

Game 2: Thurs 8/20 2:30p

Game 3: Sat 8/22 5:00p

Game 4: Mon 8/24 3:00p

Game 5: Wed 8/26 TBD

Game 6: Fri 8/28 TBD

Game 7: Sun 8/30 TBD

According to the Thunder's press release, all games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma unless they are ABC exclusives. As always, you can hear every game on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa, and 98.1 WWLS in Oklahoma City.

According to a Thunder spokesperson Dennis Schroder still has not been cleared to play. Schroder returned to Orlando on Monday but must go through a mandatory four-day quarantine, and according to Billy Donovan, a series of interviews before the NBA will give him the all-clear.

Luguentz Dort is out vs. The Clippers on Friday with a sprained knee. Dort has been helping out at point guard when Shai Gilgous-Alexander and Chris Paul are off the court. Without Dort, and maybe Schroder, the Thunder will need to get help handling the ball from unlikely point guards Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo.

Paul said the seeding games were meaningless because the Thunder were missing Schroder. Paul is confident that once Schroder is in the lineup, Oklahoma City will "be ready to roll."

The Thunder caught a break as the Houston Chronicle is reporting that Russell Westbrook would miss the "first few games" of the first-round. Westbrook is averaging 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.