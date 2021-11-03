Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey Rise in NBA Rookie Ladder

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Toronto forward Scottie Barnes are trending up in the NBA's latest rookie ladder.
    Following a stint of impressive outings, fourth overall selection Scottie Barnes and sixth overall pick Josh Giddey are on the move in the Kia Rookie Ladder.

    Giddey, who has seemingly looked like the second in-command to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City, moved up two spots to No. 5 in the ladder. Since his last ranking, he’s averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

    Giddey has looked the part of the No. 6 overall pick thus far, averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in seven contest. He’s looked poised in crunch-time and held his own defensively, to the elation of Thunder fans.

    Barnes, who was previously ranked No. 2 behind Pacers guard Chris Duarte, has since averaged 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assist per game.

    Toronto won three straight, and Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season. He’s been sidelined due to a hand injury, but should make an electric reappearance soon.

    Sandwiched by Barnes and Giddey at Cleveland’s Evan Mobley at No. 2, Indiana’s Duarte at No. 3 and Orlando’s Franz Wagner at No. 4.

    The first of OKC’s second round picks, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl debuted on the Kia Rookie Ladder last week, but has since fallen off.

    Rounding out the list are Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Davion Mitchell and Herbert Jones, respectively.

    Giddey will see his next action against the Lakers on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

