Scouting the Ignite's Best 2022 Prospects

The G-League Ignite has several players that will be hearing their names on Draft night 2022.

The G-league Ignite have a wide variety of prospects that will be hearing their names called on Draft night 2022.

From facilitating guards to lengthy forwards and even future superstars, there’s plenty to sift through.

Scoot Henderson, the team’s highest profile player, won’t be draft eligible til 2023, but there are several mid-level first round talents in 2022.

Here are three names to know ahead of the 2022 draft:

Dyson Daniels, G/F

At 6-foot-6, Dyson Daniels will likely be the next Australian-born NBA draftee to hear their name called.

Still just 18-years-old, Daniels is the youngest of the Ignite’s draft eligible players.

He mostly plays point guard for the team, using his high basketball IQ and facilitating skills to compliment his teammates. He also functions well as a defender.

On Sunday, Daniels posted an efficient 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, tacking on 13 rebounds and six assists.

MarJon Beauchamp, F

Likely a mid to late first round selection, MarJon Beauchamp has had an unconventional path to his likely NBA career.

He was highly touted in high school, and played at Yakima Valley College in Washington before joining the Ignite.

He projects to be a solid 3-and-D player, but will need to fine tune his creation skills to be much more.

On Sunday, he posted 12 points on 50 percent shooting.

Jaden Hardy, G

Projected to be a top five pick before the season started, Hardy has seen his stock fall in his time with the Ignite.

Still an elite-level creationist with the ball in his hand, Hardy’s stock has plummeted due to his shooting struggles.

Teams could and likely still will take a chance on his natural ability, but his splits will need to get much better in order for him to have a future in the league.

On Sunday, Hardy had one of his best games to date, leading the team with 20 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing two assists.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.