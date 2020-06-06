InsideTheThunder
Seven Days of Quarantine for Players Who Test Positive

Erik Gee

We are starting to learn more details about how the NBA will function once it returns. On Friday, the NBPA approved further negotiations with the league to adopt a 22-team format for the resumption of the season. 

The players association released a statement saying, "The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season."... "Various details remain to be negotiated, and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play."

According to The Athletic, some of the details discussed on the board's call include, allowing a maximum of 1,600 people on campus, COVID-19 testing every day, a minimum of seven days quartine for any player who tests positive and letting play continue even if a player is infected. There will be between 2-3 exhibition games, teams will have a three-hour practice window with two courts and a weight room in the convention center. 

Families will be able to enter after the first round of the playoffs; once inside, families will have to stay in the bubble. Since May 15th, players have had 25 percent taken out of each check; it's expected that full salaries will return this Summer. 

Maybe the most humorous bargaining point, the NBAPA, and league are discussing using crowd noise from the NBA 2K video game to break up the silence. Point of contention, since it's rare, we get to hear what players say on the court it would be fun to find out who has perfected the art of trash-talking, and who needs to up their game.

The NBPA is telling its members it's "unlikely" that December 1st will be the starting date for next season as it plans to negotiate further on that issue. When the association and league iron out all the details play will resume on July 31st. 

