SGA, Doncic Matchup Eye Catching Entering Monday’s Meeting

Both Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have a shot at the MVP trophy, but on Monday only one can win.

When Oklahoma City takes on Dallas on Monday, the game will feature two MVP candidates going at it.

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been explosive to begin the season, and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Doncic has consistently been one of the league's best players, while SGA is in the midst of his best season of his young career.

Both young stars entered the NBA as part of the 2018 lottery with Doncic being drafted third and SGA 11th.

Doncic is no stranger to the MVP race finishing top 6 in the MVP race the last three seasons. While Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to finish in the top 10 of voting in his career.

Both players are top three in scoring this season with Doncic leading the way for the league with 32.9 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander enters sitting in third with 30.8 points per game.

The two players are catalysts to their teams and have both continued to climb in terms of success and skill level.

Doncic missed the Mavericks game on Saturday due to a quad injury but is listed as probable for the game on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has an outside chance to win the MVP award despite his staggering numbers. While Doncic has an inside chance at walking away with the award at season end.

Doncic is also top 5 in assists in the league, while SGA’s 5.9 per game ranks him 20th in the league.

The two players command attention from the best defenders and remain cognisant of their teammates.

Doncic also has higher rebounding numbers with 8.5 per game to Gilgeous-Alexander's 4.6.

The Monday night meeting between Dallas and OKC sets up a matchup that will be explosive and could see a lot of points scored by the stars of each team.

Both players have a shot at the MVP trophy, but only one team can walk away victorious.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.