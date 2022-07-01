Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Theo Maledon to Represent Thunder in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Two Thunder players will represent in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to hit the international stage.

Bricktown’s finest in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Theo Maledon will be representing their respective countries this week in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fresh off signing a max extension, joins Team Canada one year after exiting the roster due to a nagging plantar fascia injury. Now fully healed, the 23-year-old is set to be a team captain for his home country, pairing up fellow NBA members Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk, and his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Team Canada returns to the FIBA circuit with vengeance on its mind, falling one game short of an Olympic berth last summer.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Team Canada are slated to face the Dominican Republic on Friday, July 1, and the Virgin Islands on Monday, July 4 in the Americas region.

In the Europe region, Theo Maledon will represent Team France for the second consecutive summer. Maledon returns to Team France as one of the country’s staples in their basketball program as he's routinely participated in international circuits since he was a teenager. NBA alums Vincent Poirier and Ellie Okobo joins the Thunder guard in hopes of punching France their ticket.

Team France faces Montenegro on Friday, July 1, and Hungary on Monday, July 4.

