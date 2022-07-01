Skip to main content

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Theo Maledon to Represent Thunder in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Two Thunder players will represent in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to hit the international stage.

Bricktown’s finest in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Theo Maledon will be representing their respective countries this week in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fresh off signing a max extension, joins Team Canada one year after exiting the roster due to a nagging plantar fascia injury. Now fully healed, the 23-year-old is set to be a team captain for his home country, pairing up fellow NBA members Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk, and his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Team Canada returns to the FIBA circuit with vengeance on its mind, falling one game short of an Olympic berth last summer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Gilgeous-Alexander and Team Canada are slated to face the Dominican Republic on Friday, July 1, and the Virgin Islands on Monday, July 4 in the Americas region.

In the Europe region, Theo Maledon will represent Team France for the second consecutive summer. Maledon returns to Team France as one of the country’s staples in their basketball program as he's routinely participated in international circuits since he was a teenager. NBA alums Vincent Poirier and Ellie Okobo joins the Thunder guard in hopes of punching France their ticket.

Team France faces Montenegro on Friday, July 1, and Hungary on Monday, July 4.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Russell Westbrook is guarded by Lu Dort
News

Where Does Thunder Guard Lu Dort's New Contract Rank in NBA?

By Nick Crain6 hours ago
Lu Dort
News

Thunder Ink Lu Dort to 5-Year Deal

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Summer: Breaking Down the Back Court

By Ross Lovelace22 hours ago
Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Lindy Waters III

By Ben CreiderJun 30, 2022
Mike Muscala
News

OKC Thunder Exercise Team Option on Isaiah Roby, Decline Mike Muscala

By Inside The Thunder StaffJun 30, 2022
Lu Dort
News

Thunder Decline Luguentz Dort’s Team Option

By Derek ParkerJun 29, 2022
Darius Bazley, Tyler Herro, OKC Thunder, Miami Heat
News

Breaking Down the Front Court After the NBA Draft

By Ross LovelaceJun 29, 2022
Kenrich Williams, Boston Celtics
News

Loaded Roster Presents Challenges, Options for Thunder as Free Agency Looms

By Chris BeckerJun 29, 2022