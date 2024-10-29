Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren Nominated for Award, Fall to Anthony Davis
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a fast 3-0 start. Despite not throwing their fastball yet, the Thunder are earned three lopsided victories over the Denver Nuggets, Chciago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks to start their 2024-25 NBA campaign which is filled with championship aspirations.
To help drive them to a perfect week, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star Chet Holmgren were stellar for the OKC Thunder.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the NBA's opening week with 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor, 30.4 percent from beyond the arc and 89.5 percent from the charity stripe.
Holmgren was stellar in his season two debut week en route to 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and a league-best 4.0 blocks per tilt as he shoots 56 percent from the floor, 20 percent from distance and 66 percent from the charity stripe with his 3-point percentage lifted by a 3-for-5 outing against the Hawks on Sunday after starting 0-for-the-season in the first two tilts.
Both Thunder stars earned votes for the Western Conference Player of the Week award, but ultimately despite their nominations, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis took home the honor. Playing under new bench boss JJ Redick, Davis shined in the league's opening week.
The nine time All-Star averaged 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, nearly two steals and two blocks per game on 57 percent shooting from the floor, 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the charity stripe.
While Davis was a rightful winner - along with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the East - the Thunder will routinely earn nominations and eventually garner the honor throughout the 2024-25 season.
