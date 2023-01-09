Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 33 in Thunder's Second Consecutive Win

Oklahoma City’s hot shooting streak was extended a second night, as the Thunder toppled the Mavericks 127-110. On the evening, Oklahoma City shot 48.9% from the floor, 42.9% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line, edging out Dallas in all three categories.

Sunday night was one of the best displays of passing we’ve seen from the Thunder this season. Three players recorded five assists, while the team notched a total of 27 to just eight turnovers. OKC moved the ball with purpose and it resulted in plenty of open 3-point looks and efficient scoring.

Despite the victory, Oklahoma City struggled to slow down Dallas’ best with Luka Doncic out of the lineup. Christian Wood netted a team-high of 27 points and 16 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. The Thunder, who started Kenrich Williams at center, simply had no answer for the big man. Spencer Dinwiddie helped too, adding 21 points and eight assists in 35 minutes.

Here’s who led Oklahoma City to victory for the third time in four games:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander guided the Thunder to victory in his usual ultra-efficient manner. The Thunder star poured in a game-high 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor.

In addition, SGA recorded five assists, five rebounds and two blocks. As the All-Star Game is creeping up on the calendar, Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 30-points or more in three straight games. This is the new normal for SGA, who has taken his game to heights nobody saw coming.

Kenrich Williams

Williams received a spot-start at center and made the most of his minutes in Oklahoma City’s front court. Even though the Thunder bigs couldn’t quite slow down Wood, Williams had his own impact on the game. Kenny Hustle added 14 points and nine rebounds in just 24 minutes, shooting an efficient 6-of-8 from the floor. Over the last four games, Williams is now 8-of-10 from 3-point range.

Lindy Waters

Waters enjoyed one of his most impactful outings in Oklahoma City to date. The sharpshooter added eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes of action. The Oklahoma State product knocked down two triples to bring his percentage up to 37.8% on the season. Both Waters and Isaiah Joe have proven capable of hitting 3-pointers when OKC needs it most.

