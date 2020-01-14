Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Historic in the Thunder's 117-104 win Over the Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now 143 triple-doubles away from tieing Russell Westbrook for second in the NBA all-time triple-double rankings. Not that Gilgegous-Alexander has Westbrook in his sights, but it is a subtle residual effect from the Thunder's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 20-20-10 those 20 rebounds according to the Thunder is the most by a guard this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is also only the third guard to post a 20 point 20 rebound game in the last 25 years, Ben Simmons and Westbrook are the other two. To put more context behind Gilgeous-Alexander's night. He joins Charles Barkley, Oscar Robertson, and Shaquille O'Neal as the second-year players to go 20/20 with a triple-double. Can someone please give this guy an all-star vote?

After Saturday's beatdown by the Lakers, Monday was a nice change of pace. Oklahoma City dominated in every phase of the contest. The Thunder were able to get to the line 26 times and converted on 23 free-throws. All five starters were in double digits highlighted by Danilo Gallinari, who went 3 for 4 from three while scoring 30 points (a season-high). Gallinari stuck the dagger in the Timberwolves with a 25-foot jumper that gave Oklahoma City a 113-100 lead with 3:08 left in the game.

The Thunder won their 12th game in the last 15 tries and pulled even on the road at 10-10. After a nip and tuck first half that saw Oklahoma City shoot 51 percent from the field and cling to 63-60 lead, the Thunder would explode in the third-quarter outscoring Minnesota 29-19. A couple of points of concern. Karl- Anthony Townes did not play tonight, and the Timberwolves still managed to score 50 points in the paint. Also, Abdel Nader left the game with a sprained left ankle and did not return. No word on when he might be back in the lineup.

The Thunder finish up their season series with the Raptors on Wednesday at the Peake. Tipoff is at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.