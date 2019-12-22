Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nets 32 as the Thunder Rout the Suns

Since December 15th has come and gone, many who follow the NBA are expecting the transaction wire to heat up over the next few weeks. If that happens and the Thunder are involved, so be it. But, until that happens, let's set back and soak in what they are giving us on a nightly basis. If comebacks aren't your cup of tea because you prefer your favorite team to play for 48 minutes, then on Friday, you got your wish.

The Thunder would trail to the Phoneix Suns, by five early in the first quarter. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a driving layup with 9:42 to go giving Oklahoma City a 7-5 lead, there was no turning back. Gilgeous-Alexander would go on score 32, as the Thunder routed the Suns 126-108.

I asked Billy Donovan if what he saw tonight was closer to where he wants the Thunder to be as opposed to the wins over the Bulls and Grizzles. "There's no necessary reason to put yourself in those positions."... "and I'm not saying the other team didn't have something to do with that, they did."..."But we can be better. and I think that's what we talked about going into this game; we've got to try to put a whole game together."

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a new career-high going 13 of 18 a majority of those coming in the paint. Gilgeous-Alexander says, "A lot of shots just went in tonight; honestly, I get those shots a lot of nights they just went in more often tonight."..."but that's just a testament to the work I put in every day." Forward Danilo Gallinari was impressed with Gilgeous-Alexander's performance so much it reminded him of another Thunder player. "It's nice to see him play like that."..."I always tell him when he plays like that; he looks like a young Gallo."..."So he did a great job."

Kidding aside, Gallinari was one of five other Thunder players who finished the night in double figures. Also worth noting in their last three games, the Thunder are winning the third quarter. On Friday, Oklahoma City put up 44 in the third. Chris Paul was not aware of this fact. Paul said, "I think we just tried to pick up the pace we got some shots to start falling we're at our best when we're getting stops and we're out in transition."

Up next, Paul George makes his first return to Oklahoma City since being dealt to the Clippers. Tipoff is Sunday at 6 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.