Shai-Gilgeous Alexander "We Need our Chemistry"

Erik Gee

Considering we have no idea how teams are going to play or who is going to be healthy when the NBA restarts, every organization should be regarded as a contender, especially the Oklahoma City Thunder.  The Thunder were winners in eight of their last ten before the season stopped, including a 3-0 road trip that finished with a 105-104 win over the Celtics. 

How the time off affects the Thunder is unclear, but, guard/forward Sha Gilgeous-Alexander knows this is a special team. With roster, Sam Presti has built he feels they can recapture their "lightning in a bottle" "I think with the character of  guys we have on this team, we can definitely do it." 

"As far as us as a team, I think we needed to be the team we wanted to be and eventually win this thing."..."We need our chemistry."... "I think that's what makes us so special, and it's allowed us to perform the way we have so far."

"I think we have guys that know that we need our chemistry and obviously want to have our chemistry, and we know we need it to win, so I don't think it will be an issue." What Oklahoma City has is rare.  

There are very few if any teams in the NBA were guys get along as well as this bunch. Give credit to Chris Paul as Bill Haisten of the Tulsa world points out Paul could have used the first part of the season to force a trade, but instead took on the role team unquestioned team leader.  

Paul not only spent the hiatus talking with Adam Sliver and union reps but also orchestrating team meetings via zoom. How any team will play inside the bubble is a crapshoot, but if the Thunder are still as close as they were in March, the NBA should be on notice. 

