Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "We'll Get There When it's Time to Throw the Ball up"

The Oklahoma City Thunder has practiced three times since arriving in Orlando. While Billy Donovan is pleased with the effort he did stress, there is much work to be done.

The Thunder's leading scorer Shai GIlgeous-Alexander is confident Oklahoma City will be ready to go by August. "I think for sure we'll get there when it's time to throw the ball up."

Donovan says Friday's practice was sloppy, but that is to be expected, considering the Thunder had a four-month layoff as they were cruising toward the end of the season. Listening to players talk, you shouldn't concern yourself about the cohesiveness of the team, they've stayed in contact during the hiatus, and none of them ever spoke of setting out for personal reasons.

Gilgeous-Alexander says for the Thunder to get back to where they were before the season stopped (8-2 in their last 10), it's a matter of getting back into rhythm. "We haven't played organized basketball in three-four months."

"Obviously, we were at a very high level when the season kind of took a pause."... "Just getting the kinks out and getting back just getting back to that point in the season where we were at, offensively, just plays and stuff like that, defensively like rotations and communication but I think for sure we'll get there when it's time to throw the ball up."

Rondo Out Six-Eight Weeks

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb during practice on Sunday. He will undergo surgery and be out six to eight weeks.

Rondo is the first significant injury of the NBA bubble, and while the NBA has only been in Orlando a week, players' health will be a concern going forward.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.