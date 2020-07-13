InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "We'll Get There When it's Time to Throw the Ball up"

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder has practiced three times since arriving in Orlando. While Billy Donovan is pleased with the effort he did stress, there is much work to be done.  

The Thunder's leading scorer Shai GIlgeous-Alexander is confident Oklahoma City will be ready to go by August. "I think for sure we'll get there when it's time to throw the ball up."

Donovan says  Friday's practice was sloppy, but that is to be expected, considering the Thunder had a four-month layoff as they were cruising toward the end of the season. Listening to players talk, you shouldn't concern yourself about the cohesiveness of the team, they've stayed in contact during the hiatus, and none of them ever spoke of setting out for personal reasons.  

Gilgeous-Alexander says for the Thunder to get back to where they were before the season stopped (8-2 in their last 10), it's a matter of getting back into rhythm. "We haven't played organized basketball in three-four months." 

"Obviously, we were at a very high level when the season kind of took a pause."... "Just getting the kinks out and getting back just getting back to that point in the season where we were at, offensively, just plays and stuff like that, defensively like rotations and communication but I think for sure we'll get there when it's time to throw the ball up." 

Rondo Out Six-Eight Weeks

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb during practice on Sunday. He will undergo surgery and be out six to eight weeks. 

Rondo is the first significant injury of the NBA bubble, and while the NBA has only been in Orlando a week, players' health will be a concern going forward. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donovan: Schroder, "He's Always Raised the Competitive Spirit of our Team"

Billy Donovan is blessed with a plethora of point guards who could all run their own teams. But because all three are selfless, the Thunder are having better than expected success.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Did MLS Give us a Preview of What to Expect With the NBA

The MLS was forced to suspend a match in its MLS is Back tournament. We'll tell you what the NBA is doing to avoid such a situation.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan "We Can Not Waste Days"

Billy Donovan says if the Thunder are going to be successful for the NBA restart every day must be a good day.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Won't Commit to Starting Lu Dort

Luguentz Dort has started in 21 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder before the league shut down. But head coach Billy Donovan won't guarantee that will be Dort's role when the season resumes.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan: "We'll Have to See" About Andre Roberson

Billy Donovan won't say if Andre Roberson will play now that he's back practicing with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Sign Lu Dort to a Four Deal

As expected the Oklahoma City Thunder sign Luguenetz Dort to a full-time NBA contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Practices With the Thunder

For the fist time since 2018 Andre Roberson is able to practice with the Thunder.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

It's Not Wise to Judge Coaches on Bubble Results

We'll tell you why judging a coaches' on success or failure in the bubble is bad idea.

Erik Gee

Thunder Give Us a Behind The Scenes Look at the Bubble

The Thunder are in Orlando getting ready for the restart of the NBA season here's a look inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Plays For Equality

Chris Paul chooses equality to be displayed on the back of his jersey. Also get your DVR ready for some afternoon basketball.

Erik Gee