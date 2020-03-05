InsideTheThunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander one of the Best 25 Under 25

Erik Gee

It's been an incredible 24 hours for Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. First, he takes over the third quarter of the Thunder's 114-107 win over the Pistons. 

In case you missed it, Gilgous-Alexander scored 13 points in 9:58. Then, he gets named to the ESPN top NBA players under the age of 25. 

Gilgeous-Alexander is tied for tenth with Devin Booker. ESPN Insider Mike Schmitz says, "Gilgeous-Alexander is quietly turning in an excellent sophomore season as the leading scorer for a surprise Thunder team."...

 "His development curve has been eye-opening. At age 17, he was a rail-thin, raw 171-pound guard, looking like a multiyear college player."... "He started coming off the bench at Kentucky before emerging as the team's most valuable player and a potential top-10 pick."

"Among the guards in the top 10, none has a higher defensive upside than Gilgeous-Alexander, given his tools and instincts.".. "Don't be surprised to see SGA closer to the top five on next year's list."

 It's hard to see anyone overtaking Luka Doncic (number one) and Zion Williamson (number two). Still, if Gilgeous Alexander can help the Thunder build off of its success while becoming the face of the organization, the top three seems like a given. But, I'm biased. 

 Gilgeous-Alexander's clutch stats weren't enough to vault him into the top seven. Gilgeous-Alexander is second in clutch scoring behind Chris Paul, and on Wednesday, he helped the Thunder extend their lead over the Pistons late in the fourth with a 14-foot jumper. 

During Billy Donovan's pregame press conference before the Clippers game on Tuesday, he was asked what the Thunder gained with Gilgeous-Alexander coming over in the Paul George trade. "With Shai, you get a guy with unbelievable potential that's certainly made a huge jump from his rookie year to his second year."..." And a guy that's got a great, great future ahead of him."

Well, Coach, it seems like you and the NBA pundits agree.  

Tell us where you would rank Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among the NBA's youngest players?  

 

by

Erik Gee