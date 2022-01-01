Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out, Luka Doncic In for Thunder-Mavericks Matchup

Oklahoma City's matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night will be an interesting one.

Fresh off a win over struggling New York, Oklahoma City could be in for a weird one versus Dallas on Sunday night.

For starters, the Thunder announced that star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has officially entered health and safety protocols.

Handedly Oklahoma City’s best player, the Thunder will certainly miss the fourth-year guard’s talents. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the season.

In December, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 26.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, leading OKC to several wins many counted the team out on.

On the flip side, Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey, who has had an electric first campaign with the Thunder, has exited health and safety protocols.

Giddey has only experienced a few games without the star next to him in the lineup, but has seen markedly better personal results.

A floor general, Giddey should thrive will the ball in his hands more often. The Australian is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists on the season.

Marc Stein reported on his Substack that superstar Luka Doncic, who has been in health and safety protocols, has exited and is expected to join the Mavericks in Oklahoma City.

Doncic, who is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists this season, hasn’t seen game action for the Mavericks since Dec. 10.

OKC and Dallas tipoff at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. The Thunder have won five of their last eight games. The Mavericks are 2-3 in their five latest games.

