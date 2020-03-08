Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out vs. Celtics

For the first time this season, the Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting lineup. Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a hip contusion during Friday's 126-103 win over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Though 63 games Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander has been extremely efficient in the Thunder's wins over the Pistons and Knicks.

Against Detroit, he was 12/15 with 27 points, in New York Gilgeous-Alexander put together a 6/10 performance while scoring 18 and going 5/6 from the free-throw line. Per Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman Terrence Ferguson will start at the two-guard in Gilgeous-Alexander's place.

Ferguson was the Thunder's starting small forward till he took an eight-game leave of absence for personal reasons. Since returning to the Thunder on February second, Ferguson has been coming off the bench due to the emergence of Lou Dort.

Dort is averaging 6 points through 28 games. Dort is a two-way player who was signed out of Arizona State this past Summer. A quick check of Twitter and my e-mail says Dort is still not on a full-time NBA contract.

Dort only gets 45 days in the NBA and would not be eligible for the postseason unless he gets a full-time deal. Dort says he's patient and that the Thunder are a smart organization that knows what they are doing.

Ferguson, who has been inconsistent since coming back, has a chance to prove to Billy Donovan he is a valuable piece of the Thunder's playoff plans.

Vegas Says:

The Thunder are a six-point underdog for tonight's game. However, Oklahoma City is 7-4 in TD Bank Garden.

Give Us Your Thoughts:

