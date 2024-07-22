Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pushes Team Canada to Another Exhibition Win
On Sunday, Team Canada continued exhibition play with a clash against Puerto Rico in what is one of the final tune-ups for each squad ahead of Olympic Group Stage play at the end of July. After an impressive showing against Team France, Gilgeous-Alexander helped lift Team Canada to another win.
It wasn't the flashiest game in the point column for Gilgeous-Alexander who chipped in 14 points on 40 percent shooting en route to a 103-93 victory on Sunday. The NBA Superstar added in three rebounds and dished out six assists while knocking down one of his three triples.
Once again, Oklahoma City Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort cracked the first five for the Canadians where he poured in seven points, hauled in a pair of rebounds and dished out an assist in 22 minutes of work.
The OKC Thunder duo helped push Team Canada over the edge for the win over a talented Puerto Rico squad - the Canadians have wrapped up exhibition play with just one loss coming at the hands of the mighty Team USA who wrestled away control of their tilt back on July 10.
Up next, Team Canada will begin group play. The road gets no easier, though, as Canada enters what is being dubbed the group of death. Their first matchup will take place against Team Greece on July 27.
