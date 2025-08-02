Inside The Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Receives High Praise From NBA Legend

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receive high praise from NBA Legend Allen Iverson during a Summer camp.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turn in a historic season. He led the NBA in scoring, bagged his first NBA award, won Western Conference and NBA Finals MVPs while delievering Oklahoma City its first championship.

This was a season when you look at his scoring, efficiency and ability to rise the tides of a team, can only be compared to Michael Jordan.

It goes without saying that the 2024-25 campaign received a lot of attention and praise for Gilgeous-Alexander. That trend has not slowed as we reach the summer months.

When speaking to a group of kids at the No Flukes Foundation, NBA Legend Allen Iverson discussed the importance of practicing while clearing up any confusion about his own work ethic following his famous rant on the subject matter as a player.

"You have to practice to become whatever you tryna become in life. You think Shai didn't practice? Become the MVP, the best player in the world? You have to practice," Iverson said.

The No Flukes Foundation is driven by the visionary leadership of Vaughan Alexander. As the proud father of Shai Gilgeous Alexander, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as the uncle to Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vaughan Alexander intimately understands the challenges and aspirations of young athletes striving for success. As detailed on the foundation's website.

