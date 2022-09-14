Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Snags Spot on NBA's 2021-22 Top 100 Plays

Recently, the NBA began kicking off its annual Top 100 plays series featuring all the top-notch highlights from a season ago. Oklahoma City has really struggled the past two seasons, making highlight plays hard to come by. But as soon as the league released the video, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred in the first highlight shown.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s best shot of the season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Clippers with time running out. He made his move on Nicolas Batum, losing him on the step back, and drilled a deep 3-pointer after setting his feet at the buzzer. The shot went in and Oklahoma City exploded, giving Gilgeous-Alexander one of his first legendary highlights in the NBA.

SGA’s shot gave Thunder fans something to get excited about and something to believe in. Even though the success didn’t translate every game last season, glimpses like the game-winner affirm Oklahoma City fans in the rebuild.

Personally, I’m not sure how Gilgeous-Alexander’s buzzer beater wasn’t a little bit higher up on the list. The play directly in front of his game-winner was a steal-and-layup in the first quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2021-22 season proved multiple things, but one of the biggest was how he performs under pressure. Thunder fans should look forward to the big shots he’s going to take and make in his career. In addition to the game against the Clippers, he had multiple massive fourth quarter buckets to give the Thunder the lead. Another highlight that comes to mind immediately, is Gilgeous-Alexander icing the game against the Lakers by drilling a shot from near half court.

He also extended his range and mobility on 3-pointers. His percentages were a bit down last year, but he was experimenting with new, difficult shots. Last season could benefit Gilgeous-Alexander’s career so much when we look back on it.

Even if it should’ve been higher up on the list, Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot could be on the foundation of moments that helped complete this Thunder rebuild. Now, with media darlings in Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey, the Thunder will surely start to receive more attention. But fans will always remember Gilgeous-Alexander’s big time shots before the Thunder were big again.

