Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Spurs Thunder to 109-103 win over San Antonio

Erik Gee

The Thunder picked up in 2020 right where they left off in 2019.  Fighting and scrapping for every win they can squeeze out: their latest victim, the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City came back from 14 points down to beat the Spurs 109-103.  The Thunder are getting all too familiar with finding themselves down by double digits, but when it's closing time, there may not be a better team in the NBA. 

Shai-Gilegous-Alexander was the one leading the charge scoring 15 points in the third quarter, helping the Thunder get within two before the final 12 minutes. Oklahoma City exploded for 35 points in the fourth quarter. The real story in this game was how the defense was creating offense. The Spurs turned the ball over 18 times, which lead to 15 Thunder points.

The win is just the sixth in the last 21 games in San Antonio. This also pulls the Thunder even with the Spurs at one game apiece on the season.  The Thunder continues to show resilience when down, and Billy Donovan and Chris Paul have both said it won't last. Memphis proved them a few nights ago. But, even Donovan will tell you how much his team will fight no matter what the score. It's not like the rest of the NBA hasn't gotten the message, they just can't do anything about it at the moment. 

The first results of the NBA All-Star fan voting came out on Thursday, and there wasn't a single Thunder player to be found. That's not surprising. The Thunder are the NBA's best-kept secret outside their current opponents. This is not a bad place to be as the Thunder still has the element of surprise on their side. There are three games left on this road trip the 10-24 Cavaliers are next. Tipoff is Saturday at 6:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

