Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Brilliance Propels Thunder in Win Over Magic

Oklahoma City’s fourth-straight win was again thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics. The Thunder’s fourth quarter rally ended in a 116-108 win over the Orlando Magic.

As a team, Oklahoma City had five players score in double-figures. In addition to the all-around scoring, three players off the bench knocked down multiple triples each for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way, but timely baskets from the rest of the team were crucial down the stretch.

Josh Giddey returned to action Tuesday night after missing multiple games with an ankle sprain. The Thunder guard struggled to find his shot, going just 3-of-12 from the floor, but found other ways to contribute with 10 total assists.

Now that Oklahoma City is healthy and Gilgeous-Alexander is in rhythm, this Thunder team seems to have a lot more flow on the offensive end. Yes, it took another wild comeback, but the Thunder seem to be a competitive team when the lineup is full.

Here are the top performers from Oklahoma City’s win over Orlando:

Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was, once again, unstoppable tonight. Orlando tried everything defensively, and nothing worked. Throughout the game, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Jalen Suggs all tried guarding the Thunder star, and the Magic even tried a zone defense, but Gilgeous-Alexander got whatever shot he wanted.

SGA led Oklahoma City’s fourth quarter comeback charge, pouring in 34 points on an efficient 12-of-18 from the floor. He continues to prove he’s one of the best scorers in the NBA. The Thunder guard also added six assists, two steals and two blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander’s activity on the defensive end has been especially impressive this season.

Aleksej Pokusevski

Pokusevski was instrumental in the Thunder’s comeback effort Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s point-forward did it all for the Thunder, totaling 16 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting.

Poku added three blocks and two steals, and most importantly, turned the ball over just twice. It was one of the most impactful games of the Serbian’s young career. Pokusevski tied a team-high plus-22, and was one of the driving factors that led to the Thunder’s fourth straight win.

Lu Dort

Even though Dort struggled to get shots to fall tonight, going 5-of-16 from the floor, he was a menace on the defensive end and drilled timely buckets when it mattered. Oklahoma City’s defensive-minded guard locked down a much taller Paolo Banchero, holding his ground and battling all game long. He held Banchero to 15 points and four turnovers.

Dort also drilled a big time 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter on an assist from Gilgeous-Alexander. His shot secured Oklahoma City’s victory, and gave the guard 14 total points on the night.

Oklahoma City is back in action Thursday night at home against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m.

