Shorthanded OKC Thunder Fall 106-98 Against Mavericks in Tumultuous Game of Runs
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost 106-98 against the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. Oklahoma City trailed by 20 at halftime and managed to take a two-point third-quarter lead but scored just 22 fourth-quarter points.
Luguentz Dort drilled his fourth and fifth 3-pointers to cut the Thunder's deficit to a point entering clutch time. Naji Marshall answered both makes with a right-corner swish and and-one layup over Isaiah Joe.
Spencer Dinwiddie extended the Mavericks lead to seven points on a catch-and-shoot triple from Kyrie Irving with two minutes remaining. Jalen Williams made a late-clock fadeaway jumper over PJ Washington on the following Thunder possession. Dinwiddie swished another 3-pointer with 53 seconds left, and Washington sealed the game with an uncontested dunk.
Jalen Williams led Thunder scorers with 19 points on 7-for-22 shooting. He chipped in six assists and five rebounds but racked up six turnovers.
Dort recorded 18 points — all on 3-pointers — with five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Jaylin Williams registered 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Irving led all scorers with 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting, adding five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Washington tallied 16 points on eight shots, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the season with a right wrist sprain, joining Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell on Oklahoma City's current injured list.
Statistic
Thunder
Mavericks
Points
98
106
2-Pointers
15-for-45
21-for-34
3-Pointers
20-for-46
16-for-41
Free Throws
8-for-12
16-for-22
Turnovers
15
17
Offensive Rebounds
14
6
The Thunder started Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams.
The Mavericks started Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum remained inactive for the defending Western Conference champions.
Dallas blitzed out 10 straight points to start the game. Washington drilled a catch-and-shoot corner 3-pointer and threw down a dunk from Thompson's offensive rebound. Irving then splashed a long top-of-the-key three and drove past Wiggins for a layup.
The Thunder responded with a 9-0 run, including back-to-back interior finishes from Wiggins and Jaylin Williams. Jalen Williams converted two of his six first-quarter free throws but found Wallace for a corner triple to force a Mavericks timeout.
Dort picked up a technical foul for flopping while guarding Irving, fouled a screening Maxi Kleber and dragged down Quentin Grimes in a two-minute span. He received an unsportsmanlike technical foul after checking back in midway through the second quarter. Washington and Wiggins collected double technical fouls after an offensive rebound scuffle.
Five Oklahoma City bench players knocked down first-quarter 3-pointers — propelling a 26-22 lead after 12 minutes. The team's offense accumulated just 17 points in the second frame, as the Mavericks forced more difficult shot attempts and numerous giveaways. The Thunder, who entered the night averaging 12 turnovers per game, committed 13 in the first half.
Dallas got out in transition frequently, including early 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, to drive a 41-point second quarter. Irving and Washington combined for 31 first-half points. Wiggins swished a baseline floater with 40 seconds remaining, ending a 15-0 Mavericks run, though the home team led 63-43 at halftime.
Wiggins and Jaylin Williams made four combined triples while Oklahoma City's defense held the Mavericks scoreless in the first four second-half minutes. Wallace bottomed a second-chance triple, before Irving made a driving layup past a falling Alex Caruso for the first Dallas third-quarter field goal with 5:08 remaining.
Washington received a category-one flagrant for fouling an airborne Jaylin Williams. The big man knocked down both free throws and found Isaiah Joe for a baseline jumper on the same possession.
Jalen Williams knocked down a side-step 3-pointer, difficult mid-range shot and step-through layup on consecutive trips down the floor to wind down the third quarter. Dinwiddie then threw in a running and-one floater over Kenrich Williams, and Dallas led 77-76 with a quarter to go.
The Thunder takes on the Brooklyn Nets at home this Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. CST.
