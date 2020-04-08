InsideTheThunder
Should Kevin Durant Want his Jersey Retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Erik Gee

Kevin Garnett will have his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics. Let that sit for a second. 

Arguably the most significant organization in the NBA's history isn't going to let anyone wear the number 5 from this day forward. Pretty heady stuff for a guy who only spent six of his 21 seasons in Boston. 

Not that Garnett wasn't a significant part of Celtic history, he did help them earn their 17th (most in the NBA) championship and had them within an earshot of winning number 18. For all he accomplished in Boston, Garnett is going to be remembered as Minnesota Timberwolf.   

Taken fifth overall in 1995, Garnett gave hope to an expansion franchise whose best season before he arrived was a stellar 29-53. But, Garnett Doesn't want his jersey retired in Minnesota. 

Garnett says Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor made unfulfilled promises when he returned to the team in 2014. As a result, Garnett would consider the gesture hollow.

Garnett's recent outburst got me thinking about our own Kevin. Would Durant feel the same as Garnett were Clay Bennett to want to hang his jersey in the Peake rafters? 

Durant's story is similar to that of Garnett's. Taken second overall in by the SuperSoincs in the 2007 draft, Durant was the face of what would become the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He came to Oklahoma City as the humble superstar and led them to a finals appearance in 2012 and had them a shade away from going back in 2016. Then came the breakup; burner accounts, fans dressed like cupcakes, the constant picking at the scab of what could have been. 

The only person that doesn't seem to have found any peace with his decision to leave is Durant.  Every time he gets a chance to clap back at the Thunder, he does. 

"The Warriors were so intriguing, because I always – with OKC, I played with a lot of athletes. I didn't play with a lot of skill guys, not like shooters, ball-handlers." 

"So, after a while, my game started to grow. I was like, I need a change."..."This was before the season even started. Do you know what I mean? "..." It was like, I'm going to play out my last season as hard as I can." 

"And I'm not telling anybody I want to leave. I'm not packing in."... "I'm trying to win as much as we can and try to send this out right."... "That was my thinking going in before the year." 

That quote came from Matt Barnes's podcast in February. Durant wants to be appreciated for his time in Oklahoma City.  

 To the Thunder's credit, they have handled every KD slight with only love and adoration for their former superstar. When Durant told the Wallstreet Journal, "the organization, the GM, I ain't talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left."

Sam Presti responded, "I think we've been 100 percent, consistent relative, to the way we feel about him, recognizing his contributions to not only the team but the city." By his actions over the last four years, Durant comes across as hurt. 

He's the guy who breaks up with the girl then gets upset when she moves on. He wants the Thunder (not the fans) the team to pine for him. Who knows, maybe they do? 

Bennett may want to see Durant retire as a member of the Thunder, even if that doesn't happen for Durant; this needs to come full circle, and having number 35 retired would be his perfect ending. 

