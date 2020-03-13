InsideTheThunder
Silver Makes the Call to Postpone Thunder/Jazz

Erik Gee

Adam Silver says he made the call to cancel the Thunder's game with the Jazz on Wednesday. Silver says once he heard the Rudy Gobert came back positive for COVID-19, he spoke with Clay Bennett, Sam Presti, representatives from the Jazz, and the Oklahoma City medical staff.  

"We quickly agreed this should not, of course, be a business decision, but we should be listening to the public health experts, Oklahoma City, and the team doctors."..."They conferred and very quickly decided we should not be playing."

"I  think I officially canceled the game; the immediate issue was clearing the building of fans and not alarming anybody." Silver also says that at the expiration of the game, the decision was made for the association to go on hiatus. 

 While speaking with Ernie Johnson on Inside the NBA, Silver also says, "of course," it's a possibility that the NBA will not return this season. As of now, the hiatus will last at least 30 days, and in a letter to fans, Sliver writes that hopes to resume playing if and when it becomes safe for all those concerned. 

One issue at hand for the NBA is there are several theories on when coronavirus will "peter out," which makes it difficult to give a definite answer as to the future of this season.  

Chirs Paul lives in Oklahoma City his family is in Houston; Silver did mention that a discussion was had on if players and their families would be rejoining each other. As of now, players are not allowed to leave their team's home city; there will also be no team workouts though March 16th. 

