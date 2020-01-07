ThunderMaven
Sixers Outshoot Thunder

Erik Gee

 We've gotten so used to the Thunder's late-game heroics and double-digit comebacks when they fall short it's a bit of a shock. Monday the 76ERS held off Oklahoma City 120-113.

The Thunder lead  47-46 with 3:51 to go in the second quarter after a Tobias Harris hit a 15-foot jumper Oklahoma City would not see the high side of the scoreboard again. There are a few things that stick out about this game. First, the 76ERS are  14th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (35.9) on Monday they were an astounding 50 percent from beyond the arc. Mike Scott hit two big threes in the fourth to keep the Thunder at bay when they were threating to tie or take the lead. 

Steven Adams had a ton put on his shoulders tonight with Nerlens Noel being out with a sprained knee. Adams played 35 minutes with 24 points and 15 rebounds while dealing with Al Horford and Joel Embiid. If you're wondering, that is only the second most minutes he's played all season. Adams logged 36 and change against the Timberwolves back on December 6th. 

Other than the aforementioned free-throw shooting, there is not a lot to complain about with this loss.  The Thunder bench managed to outscore Philly 33-31, 21 of those points coming from Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City, outrebounded the Sixers, had more blocks and was pretty solid in transition, they just couldn't close. Oklahoma City had cut the Sixers lead to two seven times in the fourth quarter and never the lead.  

The 16-19 Nets are next. Brooklyn has lost six straight, and much like Philly, they will be desperate. Tuesday will be the first time the two teams have met this season, last year the Thunder went 2-0 vs. the Nets. The most memorable of those two wins came in December (2018) when Paul George canned a 28-foot jumper with 3.1 left to give Oklahoma City a 114-112 win.  

Tipoff is at 6:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.  

Nerlens Noel Out vs. the 76ERS, Thunder Reacall Justin Patton

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel sprained his right ankle Saturday in the Thunder's win over Cleveland and will sit out Monday's game with 76ERS.

Thunder Rock Cavaliers

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight on Saturday with 121-106 hammering of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lugentz Dort and Kevin Hervey Score Nine Each in Blue's loss to the Go-Go

Erik Gee

Two-way players Kevin Hervey and Lguentz Dort each scored nine points in the Blue's 118-111 loss.

Justin Patton's Season High not Enough for Blue

Erik Gee

Just Patton scores a season high 18 points as the Blue lose to the Bayhawks 109-107.

Thunder go for Five Straight

Erik Gee

The Thunder look to make it five straight wins when they play the Cavilers Saturday at Rocket Mortage Field House.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Spurs Thunder to 109-103 win over San Antonio

Erik Gee

The Thunder used 15 third-quarter points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the Spurs 109-106.

Billy Donovan Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan lead the Thunder to an 11-4 record in the month of December.

Danilo Gallinari Returns to Play Hero as Thunder beat the Mavericks 106-101

Erik Gee

The Thunder got big nights from Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to overcome a 12 point Maverick lead. But, it was Danilo Gallinari's late-game defense that put Oklahoma City in position to win.

Welcome Back Hamidou Diallo

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder get Hamidou Diallo, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder back for tonight's contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are Questionable for Tuesday Night's Game With the Mavericks

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with the Mavericks due to ankle soreness.