Sixers Outshoot Thunder

We've gotten so used to the Thunder's late-game heroics and double-digit comebacks when they fall short it's a bit of a shock. Monday the 76ERS held off Oklahoma City 120-113.

The Thunder lead 47-46 with 3:51 to go in the second quarter after a Tobias Harris hit a 15-foot jumper Oklahoma City would not see the high side of the scoreboard again. There are a few things that stick out about this game. First, the 76ERS are 14th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (35.9) on Monday they were an astounding 50 percent from beyond the arc. Mike Scott hit two big threes in the fourth to keep the Thunder at bay when they were threating to tie or take the lead.

Steven Adams had a ton put on his shoulders tonight with Nerlens Noel being out with a sprained knee. Adams played 35 minutes with 24 points and 15 rebounds while dealing with Al Horford and Joel Embiid. If you're wondering, that is only the second most minutes he's played all season. Adams logged 36 and change against the Timberwolves back on December 6th.

Other than the aforementioned free-throw shooting, there is not a lot to complain about with this loss. The Thunder bench managed to outscore Philly 33-31, 21 of those points coming from Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City, outrebounded the Sixers, had more blocks and was pretty solid in transition, they just couldn't close. Oklahoma City had cut the Sixers lead to two seven times in the fourth quarter and never the lead.

The 16-19 Nets are next. Brooklyn has lost six straight, and much like Philly, they will be desperate. Tuesday will be the first time the two teams have met this season, last year the Thunder went 2-0 vs. the Nets. The most memorable of those two wins came in December (2018) when Paul George canned a 28-foot jumper with 3.1 left to give Oklahoma City a 114-112 win.

Tipoff is at 6:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.