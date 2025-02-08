Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Big Man Chet Holmgren's Return
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Chet Holmgren return to the fold on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, after being sidelined with a hip fracture since Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors.
The Thunder have boasted a 40-9 record to this point in the season, playing 39 of those tilts without its No. 2 overall pick in 2022. The seven-footer's return was highly anticipated and came earlier than most expected, returning before the NBA All-Star break, which many earmarked as a possible update for the rising star.
This also served as Bricktown's first glimpse at the Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein pairing, which has been expected since July. In the ten games Holmgren previous played, Hartenstein was sidelined with a hand injury. By the time the former Knick returned, Holmgren was in street clothes.
Taking away the five minutes Holmgren played against Golden State being suffering the injury, the rising star had taken a massive leap averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.5 stocks per game on 52/40/77 shooting splits.
In this game, starting alongside Hartenstein, Holmgren recieved a hero's welcome back to the court both inside the Paycom Center and across social media.
During his 18 minutes, Holmgren posted four points, five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals while shooting 2-4 from the floor and 0-2 from beyond the arc to go along with a rare technical foul.
