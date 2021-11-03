Sophomore Success: Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski Continues Efficient Play

Although he often doesn't get many minutes, Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski continues to do a lot with what he is given.

Entering his second NBA season, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is still one of the youngest players in the entire league at 19 years old.

Although the Thunder are a young team, there's still a ton of competition for minutes. Due to this, Pokusevski has gotten inconsistent time on the court.

Throughout the preseason and into the regular season, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault talked about the team liking the idea of Pokusevski leading the team's second unit. While this is a role he will have to grow into, his playing time has been inconsistent all season.

Regardless of his minutes on a night-to-night basis, Daigneault wants Pokusevski to simply be efficient with that time on the floor.

This was something Pokusevski was able to do on Monday night against the LA Clippers. Although he didn't play many minutes, he made a huge impact while on the floor.

In fact, in his first eight minutes of the game, he produced seven points, five rebounds, one assist and a block. If it's efficiency that Daigneault wants out of Pokusevski, it doesn't get much better than that.

The young forward's minutes will continue to fluctuate throughout the season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time in the G League with the OKC Blue. Either way, it appears he is on the right development track.

Through seven games, Pokusevski is averaging 5.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor.

