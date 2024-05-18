Sports Radio Icon Begs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Shoot More vs. Mavs
The Oklahoma City Thunder have their backs against the wall, facing elimination in Game 6 after dropping a pivotal Game 5 in the Paycom Center. As the season is on the line for the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history that clawed for 57-wins in the rough and tumble Western Conference during the regular season, something has to change for the team to keep their season alive.
Sports Radio Icon Dan Patrick took to the microphone on Thursday to beg Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to do more, comparing the second-place Most Valuable Player Award finisher to New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
"This doesn't sound fair to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he needs to be [Jalen] Brunson-like. Hey, you got 30, you gotta get 40... sometimes you gotta take matters into your own hands." Patrick said this week.
Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly not been the problem for the Oklahoma City Thunder in this series who have labored offensively. As the Thunder dropped a critical Game 5 on Wednesday, the star poured in 30 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, a block and shot 54 percent from the floor.
Though Patrick does touch on a point - with their backs against the wall and his teammates not hitting their shots, perhaps Gilgeous-Alexander can afford to trade in some of that efficiency for higher volume.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.