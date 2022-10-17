Starting Lineup Could Vary Early in the Season For Thunder

There’s plenty of different directions for Oklahoma City to go from where they stand entering the regular season.

The lineup is one of the few things that can be decided this early, and Thunder fans will get their first answer on Wednesday when the Thunder take the court.

Now the starting lineup is subject to change from game to game and it almost certainly will as the team tinkers with different groupings.

Now as for the first starting lineup of the season, the Thunder have options at their disposal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is expected to play, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey are locks in the starting five as long as they are healthy enough to play. The other two remaining spots are up for grabs.

They’ll be times throughout the season the two spots will rotate players based on the matchup on the other end of the floor. On Wednesday, the Thunder could see Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in those two up for grab spots.

Those two are likely to see the nod in the early part of the season but others are knocking at the door. Darius Bazley is one on the doorstep along with a host of other players who can play the four behind Pokusevski. Kenrich Williams will likely not see a lot of time in the starting lineup, but his ability to be a hustle player could raise him into contention.

On Wednesday, when OKC tips off against the Timberwolves the three-headed monster of SGA, Dort and Giddey are expected to hold down their spots. However, the final two spots, while some clarity was given in the preseason, are still unknown for the long haul.

Expect a few different lineup combinations early in the year.

