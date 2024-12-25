Stiles Points: NBA Has to Trust, Help Fans To Improve Television Ratings
As the NBA world continues to fret over ratings, the solutions get wackier and wackier. The complaining gets louder and louder. It is reaching its peak, and soon attention will turn to something else, like the sixth different iteration of the All-Star game. For now, though, everyone is on Nielsen watch.
Yes, the NBA ratings have dipped and sure, that is a problem on the surface. Though, the league did just secure an 11-year media rights deal worth $76 billion on July 24th, 2024, set to kick in opening night of the 2025-26 campaign.
However, the bigger the problem the crazier the solutions do not have to be. Yes, declining in viewership and interest in the regular season is a massive deal for the long-term health of the sport. But that doesn't mean the league has to ban or limit 3-pointers or do anything else rash.
The answer is simply trusting and helping NBA fans. For starters, the games must become more accessible. In the world of cord-cutting, the only avenue to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder - the league's best Western Conference team for the second year running - is to either purchase NBA league pass if you are out of market or sign up for an outrageously priced FanDuel Sports TV streaming package for $20 dollars/month.
Otherwise? You are out of luck or watching games from a pirate ship, which doesn't count for the league's ratings. If you do not want to fight through twenty pop-up ads and sketchy sites, the best option is to catch up after the fact by watching the highlights - which again, doesn't count nor satisfy TV partners, making this a bad option for the long-term health of the sport.
The NBA has to empower fans to watch its product. Strip away the blackout restrictions and just allow fans to buy the League Pass service and, now this is a novel idea, watch the entire league.
The second way to fix the rotten ratings is to trust your audience. The only reason the Oklahoma City Thunder - led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - is not on the Christmas Day docket is that Adam Silver is rolling out the Frankie Valli plan, just walking on stage to play the hits and not knowing when its time to let go.
So roll LeBron James, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant out on the league's biggest day of the season and let's pretend it is 2015 all over again. Why? Because not enough people understand how good Gilgeous-Alexander is and the league doesn't trust them to appreciate his game if given the chance.
This is a complete lack of foresight by the NBA. Not only did everyone see the Thunder's rise coming, pegging them as contenders since July, but just like his game on the court, Oklahoma City's superstar gives you a counter.
What is the biggest criticism from fans right now? The trendy new way to shoot down the NBA is simple, "too many 3's, these guys just do not play like they used to." Well, I present you Gilgeous-Alexander.
While even the Oklahoma City Thunder mixes in 3-point shots more now than he ever did, his bread is still buttered with dazzling mid-range moves that could free him up in a phone booth en route to 30-plus points a night. His co-star, Jalen Williams, also is at his best in the middle of the floor and at the rim. Sound familiar? Yeah, it is the style of play that your audience craves but never sees.
So before you go expanding the floor, taking away the corner 3-point spot or outright outlawing the shot entirely, try these simple solutions to boost the NBA ratings.
Stiles Points:
- Ajay Mitchell checked in on the NBA Rookie Ladder for the first time this season, as the first-year guard continues to cement his role in the Thunder's rotation.
- The OKC Thunder will have plenty of former players taking part in NBA Christmas Day games this season.
- Thunder on SI Publisher Nick Crain answered your questions in today's Thunder on SI mailbag.
- Oklahoma City should release its initial injury report for Thursday's game in Indiana on Wednesday evening, giving more clarity on Alex Caruso's status. The OKC defensive ace left Monday's win over the Wizards early due to injury.
- OKC Thunder players, head coach and GM speak out about Christmas Day snub.
