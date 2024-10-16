Stiles Points: Thunder Benefits From Starting Five Fluidity
So far, Oklahoma City has played two preseason games with their regular rotation players. In those two games, Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault has deployed two different starting lineups.
Against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, it was Alex Caruso playing the part of Josh Giddey alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. On Tuesday in Denver, it was Hartenstein that took Caruso's spot against the Nuggets giving the Thunder thier first look at a fresh front court to start a game.
With Denver resting the bulk of their rotation, the Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Williams, Hartenstein, and Holmgren first five were countered by Julian Strawther, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji.
With Oklahoma City beginning their regular season in the same venue on Oct. 24, many believe this is who the Thunder will start the game with against Nikola Jokic and company. However, with Daigneault, you have to expect the unexpected.
Given how Daigneault has handled Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Williams and Holmgren it feels as though they are locks for the starting five, but past that, Oklahoma City benefits from keeping teams guessing.
Will they be a team of defensive blood hounds on the perimiter harrasing ball handlers and bogging down offenses with Caruso joining the core four? Will they bully and out physical teams with a two big lineup that can rare be matched up with in the modern NBA? Still, do not close the book on the Thunder sporadically starting neither of the two big ticket items from this summer, electing for the offensive firepower and floor spacing an Isaiah Joe provides to spark games.
While there are no tea leaves yet to determine who will be the Thunder's go-to starters, unlike a year ago, it seems certain that the Thunder will handle their starting five using the Julie Chen Moonves Model, expect the unexpected.
This helps curve teams from knowing what the mindset, focus or point of emphasis should be at tip-off and give the Thunder even a slight leg up on the opposition.
