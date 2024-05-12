Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Have Backs Against The Wall
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks to fall behind in their second round series 2-1.
This marks the first time in the postseason the Thunder have found themselves trailing in a series, after cruising to a sweep of the Pelicans in round one and splitting the opening two games at home. While the seven game series is far from over - as expected in a set no one picked to concluded any earlier than six games - Monday represents a must-win contest to keep the Thunder within striking distance
While teams have mounted 3-1 comebacks before, that isn’t a place you want to be, especially with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the other side.
This is a test the Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to have put in front of them this season, while responding to adversity well, including no losing streak that spanned more than two games when fully healthy.
Oklahoma City has to respond their their backs against the wall as they have to this point in the season.
Stiles Points:
- Sunday serves as the NBA Draft Lottery where Oklahoma City is projected to land the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This is the same position OKC found selves in last year before tracking up for Cason Wallace.
- The Thunder need more offense from their co-stars, which is one area they this youth might hold Oklahoma City back.
- PJ Washington surprised many in Bricktown by reading back and getting his fastball again this series chipping in a critical 27 points for the Mavericks who earned a 2-1 series lead as the final buzzer sounded.
- Based on social media interactions, it appears the prediction of a Thunder-Mavericks rivalry is coming to be.
Song of the Day: Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty.
