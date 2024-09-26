Stiles Points: Thunder a Rags to Riches Story
Luck is when preparation meets opportunity - it is safe to say, the Thunder have had a lot of luck, but not a lot of handouts. It has been man-made luck, with some uncontrollable lumped in to their advantage (and at times disadvantage).
As the Thunder embark on their second chapter in Bricktown, one that seems poised to duplicate - or topple - the first, they understand that everything has to be earned, especially in this market.
Unlike some teams born on third base with a silver spoon in their mouth, the Oklahoma City Thunder are more akin to the Beverley Hillbillies. A now proud franchise that enjoys a rich history from its rag beginnings.
It wasn't inherited or a birthright but the Thunder struck gold (or oil)...twice! While you can point to the luck involved that the Blazers grabbed Greg Oden and the ping pong balls bounced in a way to land Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City did their own digging to find Jalen Williams and had the foresight to trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while it looks as though the foundation of the franchise was caving in.
That is the only way Oklahomans have known, a relatable lifestyle that doesn't provide limitations - the mountain top is still reachable, though you have to go the long (and rewarding) way to get there. For each lucky rain was a farmer constantly preparing their crops for the opportunity of a drop.
"There's no silver platters in Oklahoma. But I would say, anything is possible. It just can't be expected and shouldn't be expected to be handed over or to be easy," Thunder executive Sam Presti said at his annual preseason media availability on Wednesday. "We as an organization and as a team have to earn our arrival, and we have one season to try to do that with, because that's all we have in front of us. That's the opportunity we have."
This is not poor is me talk or belly aching from one of the league's best decision makers, but an affirmation of the reality and how well the organization has navigated this uneven landscape.
The organization understands the challenge ahead, despite being cast in the contending role this season, they will have to buck historic trends to fulfill the proficiency as such a young squad.
"We've got an extremely young, energetic, ambitious team that's constantly striving, and they're inspiring people to be around. They inspire me. What we're trying to do is be the exception to an age-old rule in pro sports, which is you cannot win at the highest level with young teams," Presti said.
Not even a presidency removed from being labeled the black eye of the league with the mob outside the Paycom Center demanding Presti's head on a pike for only caring about future draft picks even going as far as to call him a scam artist, the NBA narrative has quickly shifted into dynastic talks with a trip to the conference finals the only thing that can earn a passing grade with many still viewing that as an average outcome for this bunch.
The Internet expectations are fickle and things rarely go according to plan. Just three seasons ago the organization was doomed for a decade of dysfunction with many wondering if they would ever return to prominence.
Now, like Jed May, they have all the assets they could ever ask for or dream of.
