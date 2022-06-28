Summer League Veterans: Who Will Take the Next Step

With all eyes on the rookies, it's the second-year guys with a chance to shine.

The off-season is in full swing, and Utah Summer League kicks off next week. After Oklahoma City snagged three prospects in the NBA Draft Lottery, including Chet Holmgren at No. 2, anticipation and excitement around the next few weeks is growing.

It will be the first time fans are able to see Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng, and Jaylin Williams, Sam Presti’s 2022 draft haul.

While all eyes will be on the rookies, and understandably so, the “veterans” on the squad have a chance to make some noise. Veteran is a loose term in Oklahoma City, as the Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and a team likely to roll out plenty of year-two players in the Summer League.

Presti and the front office have continued to preach that the improvement of the existing core is crucial for the development of the team. There are plenty of guys on the current roster that will get a chance to shine both in Utah and Las Vegas.

Here are some of the Summer League veterans that can kick-off an important season a few months early:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Robinson-Earl was one of the players that Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault mentioned in the end-of-season press conference. The organization is very high on the player he can become.

JRE established himself as a small-ball center and a hardworking big man over the course of his rookie seasons. He also shot an impressive 35.2% from 3-point range, solidifying himself as one of the best available shooters on the roster last season.

Tre Mann

Mann was the source of excitement for many Thunder fans last season. He had an electrifying rookie season that made Oklahoma City fun to watch when stars were injured down the stretch.

He has one of the smoothest step back jumpers in the league and an effortless game that is still growing. This summer, Mann will be able to handle some of the lead guard opportunities. While Josh Giddey is suiting up in Utah, Mann will be the go-to guy in Las Vegas.

When people discuss Oklahoma City’s young core, Mann is sometimes the forgotten piece. He has a chance to remind people next week.

Aaron Wiggins

Wiggins was a surprise player in 2021-22. Thunder fans didn’t expect much, as the Maryland product was on a two-year contract, but he played his way into a multi-year deal.

Wiggins is a high-IQ player that has strong potential as a slasher. He’s an efficient scorer, as he added 8.3 points on 46.3% shooting this season. He could be a very useful role player moving forward, and Summer League would be a chance for him to shine.

