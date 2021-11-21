Tatum, Schroder Help Celtics Stave Off Thunder

Led by Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder, the Boston Celtics cruised by Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

The Boston Celtics cruised to a 111-105 win over Oklahoma City in front of their home crowd on Saturday night.

The Thunder had no answer for superstar Jayson Tatum or former OKC guard Dennis Schroder, who led Boston with 33 and 29 points, respectively.

Luguentz Dort, who has cooled off in his last couple outings, led the Thunder with 16 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still in the middle of a rough patch, finishing with 14 points on 13 shots.

Rookie Josh Giddey ignited in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers. He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Ty Jerome were productive off the bench, tacking on 13 and 12 points.

Oklahoma City suffered costly scoring droughts at the beginning of both the first and second quarters, failing to see the ball go through the hoop for minutes at a time.

The Celtics took a 7-point lead after the first quarter of play, and extended that to 13 before the half.

Oklahoma City attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponents 31-22. Despite a timely Giddey 3-pointer that would cut the lead to just eight, it wouldn’t be enough.

With the loss, the Thunder moved to 6-10, and are now tied with the Kings at the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City will next take on the Hawks at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 in their final matchup of the road trip.

