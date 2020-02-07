Terrance Ferguson Doesn't Care who Starts as long as the Thunder win. And Chris Paul is Playing for Team LeBron

Wednesday night Terrance Ferguson came off the bench, played 11 minutes, took no shots, and grabbed one rebound. Not much of a stat line, but when you consider it was Ferguson's first game in two weeks, it's almost as impressive as Dennis Schroders 30 points and six assists.

For Ferguson, Wednesday wasn't about trying to fill the box score. It was about perseverance. It hasn't been publicly discussed as to why Ferguson was absent, but after the Thunder's 109-103 win over the Cavaliers he said: "I'm in a happy place right now.".."Being back with my teammates, my brothers, this is the best place to come."

While Ferguson was not in the starting lineup vs. Cleveland, he wasn't complaining. I asked if there was a plan to work him back into that role, and he responded by saying, "As long as we win, I don't care about who's starting." There was a sincerity in Ferguson's voice that goes beyond typical coach-speak, usually given in these situations. Even Chris Paul didn't appreciate the question; I can understand his defense of Ferguson during his scrum because that is what a team leader does. He stands up for his guys.

While we are on the subject of Chris Paul, he will be playing for LeBron in this year's All-Star game. Paul is making his 10th All-Star appearance. He's averaging 17 points and shooting 47 percent from the field.

It was also announced that Shai Gilegous-Alexander would replace Derick Rose in the Skills Challenge. Rose is suffering from a left hip adductor strain. Rose has missed the Pistons last two games and is listed as out for Friday night's game with the Thunder.

The Thunder host the Pistons Friday at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.