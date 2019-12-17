Terrance Ferguson is Good to go vs. the Bulls

Terrence Ferguson will play tonight for the Oklahoma City Thunder when they host the Chicago Bulls at the Peake. Ferguson had missed the last five games with hip soreness. The Thunder game notes sill have Abdel Nader starting at the small forward and Billy Donovan sais "we'll see" when asked if Ferguson would start.

In Ferguson's absence, Nader has performed more than admirably in his last three games Nader has scored in the double digits and played no less than 28 minutes. As to what Nader has done to impress Donovan during this five-game stretch Donovan says "The opportunity presented itself over the last five games and I think it's really a tribute to the fact that he's worked really hard and kept himself engaged." Donovan also says that Nader is another guy that adds depth to the parameter with having so many guys down.

The Thunder has made some moves over the last few days starting with putting forward Keven Hervey on a two-way contract. The 6-9 230 pound Hervey spent all last season in the G-Leauge and this year is averaging 19.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in three games with the Blue. Hervey was selected 57th overall in the 2018 draft. Donovan was asked about moving Hervey into the rotation and responded that "to say the plan to move him into the rotation would be unfair to the guys that have been here this long.

Since teams can only carry two two-way players that meant that guard Devon Hall had to be released. However, he has since been resigned by the Blue. Donovan says that he is kept in the loop as to who will be on the roster, but isn't the one making those decisions.

One final note, if you are a Chris Paul fan Adrain Wojanarski says the Thunder has no plans to move the point guard. That's not to say if Sam Presti wasn't blown away by an offer he wouldn't pull the trigger, but, the upside to keep Paul while trying to develop a young team outweighs what you could get in return.

Thunder/Bulls tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.