Terrance Ferguson is Good to go vs. the Bulls

Erik Gee

Terrence Ferguson will play tonight for the Oklahoma City Thunder when they host the Chicago Bulls at the Peake. Ferguson had missed the last five games with hip soreness. The Thunder game notes sill have Abdel Nader starting at the small forward and Billy Donovan sais "we'll see" when asked if Ferguson would start.  

In Ferguson's absence, Nader has performed more than admirably in his last three games Nader has scored in the double digits and played no less than 28 minutes. As to what Nader has done to impress Donovan during this five-game stretch Donovan says "The opportunity  presented itself over the last five games and I think it's really a tribute to the fact that he's worked really hard and kept himself engaged." Donovan also says that Nader is another guy that adds depth to the parameter with having so many guys down. 

The Thunder has made some moves over the last few days starting with putting forward Keven Hervey on a two-way contract. The 6-9 230 pound Hervey spent all last season in the G-Leauge and this year is averaging 19.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in three games with the Blue. Hervey was selected 57th overall in the 2018 draft. Donovan was asked about moving Hervey into the rotation and responded that "to say the plan to move him into the rotation would be unfair to the guys that have been here this long. 

Since teams can only carry two two-way players that meant that guard Devon Hall had to be released. However, he has since been resigned by the Blue. Donovan says that he is kept in the loop as to who will be on the roster, but isn't the one making those decisions.   

 One final note, if you are a Chris Paul fan Adrain Wojanarski says the Thunder has no plans to move the point guard. That's not to say if Sam Presti wasn't blown away by an offer he wouldn't pull the trigger, but, the upside to keep Paul while trying to develop a young team outweighs what you could get in return. 

Thunder/Bulls tonight at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Deonte Burton Post a Double-Double in Blue Loss to Vipers

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton goes for 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue's 99-78 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Thunder Road Trip Ends With a 110-102 Loss to the Nuggets

Erik Gee

Nikola Jokic gets his 32nd career triple-double leading the Nuggets to a 110-102 win over the Thunder.

Justin Patton Scores 14 in Blue Loss

Erik Gee

Justin Patton scored 14 points on Friday as the Blue falls to 4-8 after 106-87 loss to Salt Lake City.

Jerami Grant Could See More Minutes vs. Thunder.

Erik Gee

Former Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Jerami Grant could get more minutes tonight when his Denver Nuggets host the Thunder.

Reports: Clay Bennett Could let Sam Presti go to the Knicks

Erik Gee

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News is reporting that Sam Presti and Clay Bennett are at a point that Bennett would let Presti walk even though he is under contract.

Thunder's Streak Ends in Sacramento 94-93, Still, There Were Some Positives

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their three-game win streak snapped on Wednesday losing 94-93 to the Kings. Despite the loss, there were still some positives.

Reports: Danilo Gallinari is Available vs. Kings and Chris Paul Helps Younger Thunder buy What Billy Donovan is Selling.

Erik Gee

According to Reports Danilo Gallinari is available for tonight's game with Sacramento. Plus Chris Paul helps younger Thunder buy into Billy Donovan's plan for the future.

Thunder Dismantle Jazz 104-90.

Erik Gee

Despite being down three players the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their third straight win beating the Jazz in Salt Lake City 104-90.

Danilo Gallinari Will not Play Against the Jazz.

Erik Gee

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari suffered an injury in the Thunder's win over the Trailblazers that will keep him out tonight vs. Utah.

Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton on assignment from the Thunder scores 25, but the Blue still lose to the Texas Legends 128-115.