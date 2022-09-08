Skip to main content

The Athletic Ranks Thunder Offseason in Top Ten

The Athletic’s David Aldridge ranked the OKC Thunder offseason within the top ten of all 30 NBA teams.

With several blockbusters deals strewn across a short time period, it’s clear the 2022 NBA offseason changed the NBA landscape.

But while some teams massively improved, others lost out on stars, or didn’t quite get the return they were looking for.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge recently ranked the top ten best offseason, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, armed with the second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft and some cash to throw around, came in at No. 9.

“Dort and Kenrich Williams have joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on long-term extensions; Josh Giddey and Holmgren will certainly join them in a couple of years,” wrote Aldridge.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

“And the Thunder still controls an always-replenishing stockpile of future firsts (not even counting pick swaps, OKC still has four first-round picks, including its own, in 2024; three firsts in ’25 and three firsts in ’26). With Holmgren lost, though, the more important of all those picks may be next summer. If OKC tanks again next season, it might wind up with Victor Wembanyama as the ultimate consolation prize.”

While Holmgren's season-ending injury was ultimately a massive blow to the summer acquisition, Oklahoma City has still added massive value for the future.

OKC opens up their season with a bout against the new-look Timberwolves, who come in at No. 4 on the list, on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ousmane Dieng
News

Ousmane Dieng: A Potential Two-Way Terror

By Dustin McLaughlin
Lindy Waters, Vit Krejci, Orlando Magic
News

Youth is Name of the Game For Thunder, Magic Rebuilds

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann
News

Oklahoma City Building Team Chemistry With Mini Scrimmage

By Ross Lovelace
Josh Giddey, Sam Presti
News

Draft Pick Rankings: OKC Thunder Among Top Five in Draft Capital

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

WATCH: Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Participate in BGU Runs

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maldeon
News

NBA 2K23 Ratings: Analyzing the Thunder’s Player Ratings

By Kade Kimble
Lu Dort
News

Thunder Guard Lu Dort's Offensive Ceiling Could Be Higher Than Expected

By Ross Lovelace
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Rebuild: Who's in for the Long Haul?

By Randall Sweet