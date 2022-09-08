The Athletic Ranks Thunder Offseason in Top Ten

With several blockbusters deals strewn across a short time period, it’s clear the 2022 NBA offseason changed the NBA landscape.

But while some teams massively improved, others lost out on stars, or didn’t quite get the return they were looking for.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge recently ranked the top ten best offseason, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, armed with the second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft and some cash to throw around, came in at No. 9.

“Dort and Kenrich Williams have joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on long-term extensions; Josh Giddey and Holmgren will certainly join them in a couple of years,” wrote Aldridge.

“And the Thunder still controls an always-replenishing stockpile of future firsts (not even counting pick swaps, OKC still has four first-round picks, including its own, in 2024; three firsts in ’25 and three firsts in ’26). With Holmgren lost, though, the more important of all those picks may be next summer. If OKC tanks again next season, it might wind up with Victor Wembanyama as the ultimate consolation prize.”

While Holmgren's season-ending injury was ultimately a massive blow to the summer acquisition, Oklahoma City has still added massive value for the future.

OKC opens up their season with a bout against the new-look Timberwolves, who come in at No. 4 on the list, on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

