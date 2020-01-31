The Latest on Terrance Ferguson and Why the Thunder Shouldn't Trade Chris Paul

The Thunder's latest injury report (7:30 pm central) is listing Terrance Ferguson as out for personal reasons, and Kevin Hervey on assignment with the Oklahoma City Blue. There is still no word or time when we might see Fergusons play for the Thunder again. Ferguson did post a picture of him with his daughter on Instagram this week. That is the first time we have heard from him since he is starting taking time off. In case you forgot, Ferguson's last appearance in a game came on January 17th, when the Thunder lost to the heat 115-108. Ferguson left after 7 minutes and change with an illness.

We are just seven days away from the NBA trade deadline, and it seems like every NBA pundit is ready to break up the Thunder. The lastest do so is Bleacher Report's, Greg Schwartz. Schwartz already suggested that the Clippers put together a package for Chirs Paul that would include Oklahoma City parting with a draft pick as a thank you for taking Paul's gaudy salary.

Now Schwartz says the "best-case scenario" for Sam Presti is to ship off not only Paul, but Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder as well. Other than helping Sam Presti get some money off the books, it's hard to imagine any world where this would be a "best-case" situation. Paul was just named to his 10th All-Star team, and while his clutch stats have been impressive, his real value to the organization is how he's brought this team together and taught them how to win.

He's made himself irreplaceable. Dumping Paul now would put an awful lot of pressure on Shai Gilgous-Alexander to lead OKC to the postseason. While Gilgeous-Alexander keeps showing maturity on a nightly basis, taking away his Obi-Wan (Paul) would not be suitable for his long term development.

Schroder is a bonafide sixth-man candidate. Coming off the bench, he's scoring 19 points and shooting 38.7 percent from three. If Paul were to get traded (while I'm not advocating that move), Schroder is a former starting point guard and would be just fine in that role while Paul was out vs. Dallas Schroder scored 21 with six assists. Schroder also helped hold Buddy Hield to 13 points on Wednesday.

As far a Gallinari goes, Oklahoma City is 7-1 without him, and Darius Bazley has fit in nicely as a starting four. Even if Bazley can't give you near the offense that Gallinari does if Paul and Schroder stay, there is enough shooting where you should make the postseason. Gallinari can bring more draft picks, so it will be hard to say no if you can capture a first-rounder for his expiring contract.

Worth noting: Per the Thunder, this is the 11th consecutive season someone has represented Oklahoma City in the All-Star game. That is the longest current streak in the NBA. Chris Paul is the 18th Thunder to make the All-Star team since 2010; only the Heat has more with 19.

Thunder/Suns Friday at 8 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.