The OKC Thunder Have the Deepest Guard Rotation in the League
Now armed with the likes of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, the OKC Thunder are now thought of to be one of, if not the deepest team in the league.
That’s of course up for debate, with teams like Boston, New York, Minnesota and more set to contend.
At this stage, though, it’s nearly unquestionable that Oklahoma City now owns the deepest guard rotation in the league.
Naturally, that starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished as the MVP runner-up last season. At over 30 points, six assists and five-and-a-half rebounds per game last year, he’s potentially the best lead in league, and now has a track record to prove it.
He alone gives OKC a leg up out the gate.
In the next tier is the team’s trio of defensive-minded guards, two of which will bid for All-Defense selections next season, and one who’s well on his way. Caruso will fit on flawlessly, Dort has proven he’s a mainstay in the rotation with competitive edge and an improved offensive game, and Wallace is a key piece of the organization moving forward.
Then, there's Isaiah Joe, who quickly gained rapport with a number of key Thunder players, bombing triples from the wing with ease.
And finally, the team’s newly added guards in Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones, all of which were added in the 2024 NBA Draft. The trio isn’t proven just yet, but with Sam Presti’s sparkling draft record, there’s a decent chance they’ve hit on more contributors.
