Video: Oklahoma City Thunder use Zoom Calls to Stay Focused

Erik Gee

In the last few weeks, I'm betting you've taken part in at least one Zoom meeting with co-workers or family members.  You're in good company; the Thunder are using Zoom as their preferred way communication while in quarantine. 

During his conference call with the media on Wednesday, Thunder guard, Chris Paul, said. "We've had a couple of Zoom calls now where we just got a chance to talk and connect with each other and actually see one another." 

"The biggest thing is we talk as a team about the mental aspect of it."..."We've got a few vets on our team like D.S. [Dennis Schroder] Steve-O [Steven Adams], and Mike Muscala, Nerlens [Noel] and some of those guys."

But, for the guys like Baze [Darius Bazley] even Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], Shai played so well that people forget this is his second year."..."We're just trying to talk and communicate with them guys as much as possible about competing with your self during this time, that's the thing we try and stay focused on."

When it comes to the physical aspect of staying in shape, Paul says the Thunder staff is doing an excellent job of getting players weights or whatever else they need to work out. 

Paul gets "excited" during the Zoom conversations because it makes him feel that the NBA will find a way to get back playing. He says the Thunder spend more time together than they do with their actual families. 

"When you're on a team like we have where there's like genuine happiness for each other, you always want to see what you can achieve."..."If we can find the safest way not only for us but for everyone involved, then we can get back to playing." 

No decisions will be made on the NBA's future any time soon, but for now, at least the Thunder can stay in touch and, more importantly, stay focused. 

News

