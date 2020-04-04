InsideTheThunder
The President Says the NFL Should Start on Time, but what about the NBA?

Erik Gee

President Trump says the NFL should start on time. Good news, right? Unless you're an NBA fan. 

On a conference call with commissioners and top executives from 12 major sports league (Including Adma Silver), the President expressed that he would like to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August or September. 

In a White House briefing, Trump said, "They want to get back. They've got to get back... We want to get back soon, very soon."..." We have to open our country again."

Silver is telling the other commissioners that the NBA would be the first to restart the economy once medical experts say all is safe. Silvers comments echo those of Mark Cuban's "We're not gonna do anything that risks the health or safety of our players, our fans, our staff or the whole organization.".. "I really don't have anything new to say."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says there is less optimism that the NBA will return before the start of next season. "It is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down." 

"They don't have to do that yet. The way they're negotiating, they're leaving an option either way."..." But they're not having talks about how to restart the league. They're having financial talks about what would happen if the season shuts down.".. "I think there's a significant amount of pessimism."

The idea of relocating teams to one city, or playing in empty arenas for fans entertainment at home seems excellent, but, it's not feasible. First, we have no idea when COVID-19 will peak. 

Second, most regional sports networks probably won't on board with Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin's idea of moving the league's scheduled to start in mid-December and end in August. The chances of the league coming back this season are slim, but if the NBA can give us a Summer full of trades and free-agent moves, at least we'll have something to discuss. 

H-O-R-S-E

The NBA and ESPN are working an H-O-R-S-E competition that will involve high profile players using home gyms. The details are still being finalized, the league's current protocol keeps players from being on the court at the same time. 

