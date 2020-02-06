InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

The Thunder are Still Intact After NBA Trade Deadline

Erik Gee

You can exhale. The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Oklahoma City Thunder is still intact. Less than 24-hours ago, the Lakers were inquiring about Dennis Schroder. While up until  11 am central, the Heat and Grizzlies were still in talks with Sam Presti to send Danilo Gallinari to Miami.  None of it came to pass.  It's time to move forward and talk about what's next for Oklahoma City. 

Before we do that, though, it's essential to know the facts of how Gallinari stayed put. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer is reporting that the Heat wanted to offer Gallinari a two-year extension with a team option for a third in 2022-2023. Pat Riley's main goal was to retain cap space for next season so he could pursue Giannis Anteokounmpo. O'Connor says that extension didn't benefit Gallinari, who could make more money as a free agent this Summer. 

The cap will be smaller for 2020-2021; this could give the Thunder some leverage in a sign and trade to keep Gallinari from walking for nothing in return. 

As for Schroder, the return price was supposedly "hefty." The Thunder is a game and half out of the 4th seed in the west, there is money coming off the books, next season, making Schroder's 15.5-million salary a bit more manageable, so Presti was dealing from the point of power. Why screw up a good thing when you don't have to?  

Schroder was asked about having his name thrown around in trades and said: "it's not a bad thing." Schroder points out that this is a business, and says Presti is "probably the best gm I've ever seen." and "he's an honest person." 

As we look to the immediate future, there is still the issue of Andre Roberson's contract. If there is one deal I was rooting for to go down, it was to see Roberson and his expiring agreement shipped to a team wanting to make a salary dump. Pistons, Knicks, Bulls, Warriors? Anyone? This would have opened up an extra roster spot to sign Lou Dort. Oklahoma City can still sign Dort to a full NBA contract as they only have 14 players on the active roster. However, if you were to trade Roberson and get considerations in return, you would have had two open spots that would have allowed you to pick up a veteran player off waivers. 

Roberson could still agree to a buyout, but it's hard to see him playing ever again, so where is the motivation on his part not to get the rest of the 10.7-million he is owed. 

The Thunder are 8-2 in their last 10 games and winners of three straight. Up next, it's the Pistons this Friday at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Time for the Thunder to get Back to Work

News, notes, and opinions on the Thunder as they get back to work on Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari Trade Talks Take Place During Thunder's 109-103 win over Cleveland

During tonight's win over the Cavaliers, talks were ongoing between the Heat, Thunder, and Grizzlies that could send Danilo Gallinari to Miami.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Cavaliers Game Thread

Post your comments by clicking on the comment icon and give us your opinion on the game. Thank you for joining the conversation. And welcome to Inside The Thunder.

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder Won't get out of Oklahoma City Without a "Hefty Return"

ESPN's Dave McMenamin says that talks between the Thunder and Lakers didn't get far when talking about a deal for Dennis Schroder. Schroder must bring a "hefty return.

Erik Gee

Blue set G-League Record With 32 Made Three-Pointers

The Oklahoma City Blue waxed the South Bay Lakers 148-113 in the process they set a new G-League record with 32 made three-pointers.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is Remaking the Thunder in his Image

Every since he was traded from Houston this Summer Chris Paul has been putting his stamp on the Thunder's culture.

Erik Gee

Assessing the Thunder's Options With Gallinari

Zach Lowe of ESPN gives us some insight into why the Thunder might keep Danilo Gallinari.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson is Back, Plus Chris Paul on how Players Handle the Trade Deadline

Terrance Ferguson is back with the Oklahoma City Thunder and available going forward. Also, Chris Paul tells us how players handle the lead up the trade deadline.

Erik Gee

Report: Knicks High on Dennis Schroder

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports the Knicks are looking for a point guard and Dennis Schroder is high on their list.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Show Grit in 111-107 win Over the Suns

Chris Paul started off slow but turned it on the second half helping the Thunder to their seventh straight road win.

Erik Gee