The Thunder are Still Intact After NBA Trade Deadline

You can exhale. The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Oklahoma City Thunder is still intact. Less than 24-hours ago, the Lakers were inquiring about Dennis Schroder. While up until 11 am central, the Heat and Grizzlies were still in talks with Sam Presti to send Danilo Gallinari to Miami. None of it came to pass. It's time to move forward and talk about what's next for Oklahoma City.

Before we do that, though, it's essential to know the facts of how Gallinari stayed put. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer is reporting that the Heat wanted to offer Gallinari a two-year extension with a team option for a third in 2022-2023. Pat Riley's main goal was to retain cap space for next season so he could pursue Giannis Anteokounmpo. O'Connor says that extension didn't benefit Gallinari, who could make more money as a free agent this Summer.

The cap will be smaller for 2020-2021; this could give the Thunder some leverage in a sign and trade to keep Gallinari from walking for nothing in return.

As for Schroder, the return price was supposedly "hefty." The Thunder is a game and half out of the 4th seed in the west, there is money coming off the books, next season, making Schroder's 15.5-million salary a bit more manageable, so Presti was dealing from the point of power. Why screw up a good thing when you don't have to?

Schroder was asked about having his name thrown around in trades and said: "it's not a bad thing." Schroder points out that this is a business, and says Presti is "probably the best gm I've ever seen." and "he's an honest person."

As we look to the immediate future, there is still the issue of Andre Roberson's contract. If there is one deal I was rooting for to go down, it was to see Roberson and his expiring agreement shipped to a team wanting to make a salary dump. Pistons, Knicks, Bulls, Warriors? Anyone? This would have opened up an extra roster spot to sign Lou Dort. Oklahoma City can still sign Dort to a full NBA contract as they only have 14 players on the active roster. However, if you were to trade Roberson and get considerations in return, you would have had two open spots that would have allowed you to pick up a veteran player off waivers.

Roberson could still agree to a buyout, but it's hard to see him playing ever again, so where is the motivation on his part not to get the rest of the 10.7-million he is owed.

The Thunder are 8-2 in their last 10 games and winners of three straight. Up next, it's the Pistons this Friday at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.