The Thunder Keep Fine-Tuning

When you have the second-best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving, your win total has passed what Vegas said it would be, and you're 9 and 1 in your last 10, all is well, right? Not if you're Billy Donovan.

Donovan says, "I think anytime you win, you can lose sight and perspective of areas you can get better in... "I think sometimes winning can mask things." In the Thunder's 108-101 victory over the Pistons, Donovan didn't think his team rebounded that well.

Even if the Thunder had an edge on the boards (42-37), he still sees room for Improvement. "We're looking at things that are sustainable and not getting mesmerized just because you win everything's fine." He believes the effort is there, but the "little things" must be stressed upon, so the Thunder doesn't grow complacent. Donovan says that success without improving can be fleeting.

"For example, last night, we've been a pretty good defensive rebounding team.".."We got really, really hurt on the glass in the first half and hurt most of the game." Per Donovan, the Pistons were getting back one of every three shots.

He knows that won't hold up if the Thunder are going to continue winning. Donovan doesn't want Oklahoma City to think just because they win not being at your best is no big deal.

"A missed block out, a missed block out at the end of a game in a one-possession game those things can come back to bite you." Sunday will be a day for the Thunder to get right. The Celtics come into the Peake having won 9 of their last 10. Boston will also be well-rested, having not played since Tuesday's 116-100 win over the magic. Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward are both probable. This game is going to be one heck of a measuring stick to see where the Thunder are just before the all-star break, and if working on the little things is paying off.

Thunder/Celtics Sunday at 2:30 on NBATV and Fox Sports Oklahoma.