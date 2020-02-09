InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

The Thunder Keep Fine-Tuning

Erik Gee

When you have the second-best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving, your win total has passed what Vegas said it would be, and you're 9 and 1 in your last 10, all is well, right? Not if you're Billy Donovan.

Donovan says, "I think anytime you win, you can lose sight and perspective of areas you can get better in... "I think sometimes winning can mask things." In the Thunder's 108-101 victory over the Pistons, Donovan didn't think his team rebounded that well. 

Even if the Thunder had an edge on the boards (42-37), he still sees room for Improvement. "We're looking at things that are sustainable and not getting mesmerized just because you win everything's fine." He believes the effort is there,  but the "little things" must be stressed upon, so the Thunder doesn't grow complacent.  Donovan says that success without improving can be fleeting. 

 "For example, last night,  we've been a pretty good defensive rebounding team.".."We got really, really hurt on the glass in the first half and hurt most of the game."  Per Donovan, the Pistons were getting back one of every three shots. 

He knows that won't hold up if the Thunder are going to continue winning. Donovan doesn't want Oklahoma City to think just because they win not being at your best is no big deal. 

"A missed block out, a missed block out at the end of a game in a one-possession game those things can come back to bite you." Sunday will be a day for the Thunder to get right. The Celtics come into the Peake having won 9 of their last 10. Boston will also be well-rested, having not played since Tuesday's 116-100 win over the magic. Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward are both probable. This game is going to be one heck of a measuring stick to see where the Thunder are just before the all-star break, and if working on the little things is paying off. 

Thunder/Celtics Sunday at 2:30 on NBATV and Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Selfless Thunder Piling up Wins

The Thunder are 26-9 since Thanksgiving. One of the main reasons is because of their selfless attitude and willingness to sacrifice for each other.

Erik Gee

Thunder Grind out a 108-101 win Over the Pistons

Despite only suiting up nine players the Pistons turned Friday night's contest into a grinder.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking on the comment box.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Pistons Preview

We take a look at the key points for tonight's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Erik Gee

Terrance Ferguson Doesn't Care who Starts as long as the Thunder win. And Chris Paul is Playing for Team LeBron

Terrance Ferguson made his long-awaited return to the Thunder on Wednesday and Chris Paul will be playing for team LeBron in this year's All-Star game.

Erik Gee

The Thunder are Still Intact After NBA Trade Deadline

The Thunder make  no deals at the deadline, so what's next?

Erik Gee

Time for the Thunder to get Back to Work

News, notes, and opinions on the Thunder as they get back to work on Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari Trade Talks Take Place During Thunder's 109-103 win over Cleveland

During tonight's win over the Cavaliers, talks were ongoing between the Heat, Thunder, and Grizzlies that could send Danilo Gallinari to Miami.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Cavaliers Game Thread

Post your comments by clicking on the comment icon and give us your opinion on the game. Thank you for joining the conversation. And welcome to Inside The Thunder.

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder Won't get out of Oklahoma City Without a "Hefty Return"

ESPN's Dave McMenamin says that talks between the Thunder and Lakers didn't get far when talking about a deal for Dennis Schroder. Schroder must bring a "hefty return.

Erik Gee