ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

The Thunder's Depth Proves too Much for Magic

Erik Gee

When Sam Presti was turning over the Thunder Roster this Summer, there is no way he could have known just how much depth he had acquired.  He may have had hope that his bench that ranked 27th in the NBA would better, but even one of the smartest general manager's in the association could not have predicted the leaps his second unit would make in a matter of months. 

The Thunder bench now ranks 10th in the NBA and Wednesday vs. Orlando with Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, and Abdel Nader out, reserves Mike Muscala, Nerlens Noel, and Dennis Schroder played critical roles in Oklahoma City's 120-114 win. 

If we're honest, calling  Schroder and Noel reserves seems a little demeaning. Both have proven good enough to start if given the opportunity. Schroder leads all scorers with 31, 22 of those coming in the second half. Noel getting the start for Adams went toe to toe with the Magic's bigs of Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon scoring 14  and grabbing seven rebounds with six dunks. Muscala came off the bench to add 14 on five of six shooting.  

With Ferguson and Nader unavailable, Lugentz Dort was back in the starting lineup Dort gave the Thunder 26 minutes tonight, sacrificing offense for guarding Evan Fournier among others. The Thunder was due a good shooting night and got it in the first half going 63.4 percent from the floor.  Oklahoma City would lead by as many as 15, and even though the Magic would cut that lead to one (107-106) with 4:38 to go after a Gordon three, Schroder would play the role of closer with a 20 foot pull up jumper making it a two-possession game with 32.9 left. 

Wednesday didn't belong all to the bench Shai Gigeous-Alexander scored 18 points with 12 rebounds. The Thunder have won four straight on the road and improve to 26-19 overall. The Hawks are in town Friday night tipoff is at seven on Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Thunder's 41 Fourth-Quarter Points are a Problem for Houston

The Thunder score 41 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17 point deficit and beat the Rockets 112-107.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update and Chris Paul Says he Won't Waive his Player Option

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable, Abdel Nader is listed as out. Plus, Chis Paul won't opt out of his contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Gets off to a hot Start and Carries the Thunder to a 119-106 win Over Portland

Chris Paul scored 12 of the Thunder's 32 first-quarter points. Paul would finish the night with 30 leading the Thunder to 119-106 win over Portland.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams Will Play With no Minute Restrictions

After sitting out against the Heat on Friday with a knee contusion Steven Adams is back for the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Slow Start Dooms Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored 40-26 in the first quater on Firday. Despite getting the Heat lead down to eight in the fourth quarter, the Thunder finshed on the low side 115-108.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Will go vs. The Heat. Adams and Nader Will Sit

Nerlens Noel will play tonight when the Thunder host the Heat while Steven Adams and Abdel Nader sit this one out.

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update

Adams and Noel to be re-evaluated on Friday, Nader is listed as out. Plus, the Suns are interested in Gallinari and Schroder.

Erik Gee

Raptors get Even With the Thunder 130-121

Despite coming back from two 20 point deficits the Thunder come up short to the Raptors 130-121 and lose Steven Adams in the process.

Erik Gee

Noel and Nader are Out, Plus the Fine Line Between Winning and Losing

Nerlens Noel and Abel Nader are out for Wednesday's game with the Raptors. Plus, Billy Donovan tells us about the fine line between winning and losing.

Erik Gee

Ankle Sprains Could Keep Nader and Noel Sidelined vs. Raptors

Center Nerlens Noel and Forward Abdel Nader are both suffering from ankle sprains and could be out for Wednesday's game with Toronto.

Erik Gee