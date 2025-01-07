This Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stat Shows MVP Trend
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 30-5, with a historic defense and a top ten offense - repeating its success from a year ago as the Western Conference no. 1 seed, building on it thanks to yet another leap from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
In the past two seasons, the Thunder have seen Gilgeous-Alexander placing top five for the MVP award, including runner-up a year ago.
This season, the Thunder guard is in the thick of the MVP conversation and should be the leader in the club house. Through 35 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.1 stocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc and 88 percent from the charity stripe.
Oklahoma City is currently riding a 15 game winning streak, in that span, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging over 30 points per game. This has only happened with three other guards: James Harden (2018), Steph Curry (2016) and Michael Jordan (1996) all of whom won the MVP award.
This stat of course, trends well for Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case - though it is a small sample size with different contexts of different seasons. However, given who the Thunder star is competing with, he should be able to bag his first award and continue this trend.
